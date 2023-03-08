The Boys Creator Teases Season 4 Finale With New Set Photo

Filming is officially underway on the season 4 finale of The Boys as series creator Eric Kripke reveals. The former Supernatural creator has taken to social media to offer some teases for the last episode of the show's upcoming batch of episodes, not only teasing an actual shot from the episode but also confirming the series is far from over. "Shot on set, the Season 4 finale. Everything a growing Supe needs," Kripke wrote in a tweet, featuring an image of Vought brand potted meat that will seemingly appear. Naturally Kripke also teased the the season 4 finale is far from the show's series finale.

"Cause you're asking! We've been shooting since late August," Kripke wrote in a tweet on February 12. "I'm here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more! Most importantly, S4 premieres... at some point in the future in our discernible reality." Fans of the series can certainly take solace in the fact that the series will seemingly be back for at least one more season after season four, as if Amazon's clear intentions to expand the franchise weren't already a big clue.

In addition to the animated spinoff Diabolical that's already streaming on Amazon Prime video, a live-action spinoff series of The Boys, titled Gen V, will premiere this year (seemingly ahead of The Boys season 4). The series is "set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes," and actually features a number of crossover characters that will appear in its first season including Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne.

While filming is nearly complete on season four of The Boys, there's not much that we know about what to expect from the show beyond new characters and cast members. The series will not only see fan-favorite characters returning but several new faces, chief among them former Supernatural star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who will finally reunite with Kripke to take part in the show. It's unclear who The Walking Dead star will be playing in the series but his involvement is something that's been in the works for many years. We previously theorized that one of the potential roles Morgan could be playing is none other than Annie January's never-before-seen father.

Other newcomers that will appear in The Boys season four include of Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black) and Valorie Curry (The Following) as new supes Sister Sage and Firecracker, they're joined by Rosemarie Dewitt who will join the show as Hughie Campbell's mom. Actor Nathan Mitchell, who previously played Black Noir in the show's first three seasons, will return to the cast playing a brand new character.

The first three seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video.