The Boys: Is SPOILER Really Dead?

The long-awaited "Herogasm" episode of Amazon's The Boys has finally arrived and with it comes one of the wildest and bloodiest episodes of the series to date. With Hughie and Butcher managing to create a shaky alliance with the powerhouse known as Soldier Boy, it seems that a major character's fate is now up in the air, with fans wondering if the latest installment might have given us the last appearance of one of the biggest figures of the series. Needless to say, the next episode of The Boys should have plenty of revelations.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of The Boys' third season, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

While one of the major talking points of this latest episode might be the bonkers orgy that was held by a number of low-tier heroes, and The Deep's encounter with an octopus, it seems as though A-Train has suffered a serious ramification thanks in part to his confrontation with Blue Hawk. In previous episodes, we saw that the speedster of The Seven get revenge for the crippling of his brother at the hands of the street-level vigilante, using his super-speed to deliver a gruesome death to Blue Hawk.

Following the death of Blue Hawk, however, A-Train seemed to have suffered from a heart attack, with his powers waning and the exertion seemingly being enough to bring him close to death, if not straight up killing him. With the fastest member of Vought's super-team out of commission, if not pushing up daisies, it will be interesting to see if The Seven are able to hold it together, especially considering Homelander's current mental state and most of the team is out of commission in some shape or form.

The team didn't just potentially lose A-Train, as Starlight released a live statement to the world in the final moments of "Herogasm" and officially quit the team, though whether or not the light-based hero's message will be well received is another story altogether.

Do you think A-Train is truly gone? Do you think Butcher and company will be able to take down Homelander this season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of The Boys.