The Boys Dethroned on Amazon Prime Video by New Series

Amazon Prime released the third season of their number one series The Boys, and it's been a blast. The series is already certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, so you would think that it would be smooth sailings from here and you'd be incorrect. The series has been officially dethroned as Amazon's number one series. Amazon's The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially replaced the comic book series on the Prime streaming service.

The Boys gave us our first introduction to Soldier Boy who is played by frequent Erik Kripke collaborator Jensen Ackles. Kripke has previously worked with the actor on Supernatural from seasons one through five. Now, he's brought the actor to his next series that involves some of the most hated superheroes. Ackles plays the series' Captain America-type hero and now the series has been renewed for a fourth season.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," Eric Kripke, The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television continued, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

New episodes of The Boys premiere on Prime Video on Fridays. Stay tuned for details on Season 3.

