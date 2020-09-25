The Boys Showrunner and Sony Confirm Work on Spinoff Series

✖

Earlier today came a report that Amazon was doubling down on the success of their TV adaptation of The Boys and were developing a spinoff series. Series creator Eric Kripke and series producer Sony Pictures Television both took to Twitter to confirm the news and tease the future of the franchise as well. "THAT'S RIGHT, M***********S," Kripke said. "Seriously, I'm so grateful to you all for making #TheBoys such a huge success. I'm having the time of my life, so I can't thank you enough. Much, MUCH more to come!" Sony Television added, |#$%^& DIABOLICAL, MATE! @TheBoysTV spinoff is a GO!"

THAT'S RIGHT, MOTHERFUCKERS.

(Seriously, I'm so grateful to you all for making #TheBoys such a huge success. I'm having the time of my life, so I can't thank you enough. Much, MUCH more to come!)#TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo #SPNFamily https://t.co/mJymsIxbx9 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 24, 2020

The new series will be written and showrun by The Boys producer/writer Craig Rosenberg and is set at a Vought International college exclusively for young adult supes. Amazon and Sony describe the series as being part college show, part The Hunger Games but maintaining the same heart, satire, and raunchiness of The Boys itself. The initial report on the series noted it will be an "irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

No specific storyline in The Boys comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson deals with this specific subject matter, but it seems like something that could fit in perfectly with the tone and style of the series at large. At this point it's unclear which, if any, characters from The Boys might appear in the series, though references to Homelander and The Seven seem like a given. Though no one has mentioned the possibility of a crossover just yet, the possibility of a character going from the spinoff to taking a punch from Billy Butcher would be too good to pass up.

One potential place that this series could take inspiration from is the spin-off mini-series for The Boys titled "Herogasm," a parody of major comic book events wherein the supes run off to have a vacation and take part in unimaginable debauchery with each other. There's also a wide variety of superhero teams throughout the comics, some of which have been name dropped like Teenage Kix, that could easily be incorporated into the new spinoff.