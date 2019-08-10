The Boys Showrunner Reveals First Photo From Season 2

Amazon has a hit on its hands with The Boys, which has received critical and commercial acclaim since it debuted two weeks ago. In fact, it’s already become one of Amazon Prime’s most-watched shows just two weeks after release, and now that fans have taken to the cast of crazy characters they want to know when we can see them hit our screens once more. As a thank you to those fans showrunner Eric Kripke revealed the first photo from The Boys season 2, and it features some of our favorites…well, covered in blood.

Well, it could be Kool-Aid, but knowing this group, it’s probably blood. The photo features Kripke in the middle surrounded by Kimiko, Frenchie, Hughie, and Mother’s Milk all giving the camera the fringer, and Hughie and Mother’s Milk in particular are drenched in blood. The big questions are then where’s Butcher and whose blood are they covered in?

Both good questions, and we can’t wait to find out the answers to both. You can check out the new photo below.

“A small token for #TheBoysTV fans. World’s first pic of #Season2. As you can see, we’re up to our old tricks. If you haven’t seen, JOIN US. Streaming now on@PrimeVideo @TheBoysTV #TheBoys #SPN #SPNFamily #Timeless”

At the end of season 1, we did see Butcher learn that Becca was alive and now with Homelander’s son to boot, so perhaps he is still dealing with that during whatever point in the season this photo is capturing.

The Boys is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke. It stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid in the lead roles of “The Boys” leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell (respectively). Also in the ensemble cast are Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Elisabeth Shue (CSI), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Anthony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jesse Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chance Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Kapon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).

You can find the official description for The Boys below.

“Supes have been committing atrocities, which keep getting swept under the rug because they are revered by the adoring public. Billy Butcher recruits The Boys who have all been wronged by The Seven, the world’s most notorious superheroes, to bring them down and stop the corruption. Based on the best-selling comics by Garth Ennis, The Boys is a revenge story where the nobodies take on the somebodies.”

The Boys is available now on Amazon Prime.