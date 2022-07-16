The Boys' Gen V Spinoff Inspired by Twisted Version of the X-Men

Amazon Prime Video has been developing a spinoff of The Boys for some time and this week revealed the official title for the series, Gen V. We know the cast of the series and that it will at some point crossover with The Boys proper, but other than that...details are still sparse. Considering the wait ahead of us to see the show officially it's worth considering the source material for the show and what kind of supes they might lampoon in the series, and Marvel fans should get ready for their favorite mutants to be on the receiving end of some jokes.

"I would say it's loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there's sort of an educational, college experience," The Boys creator Eric Kripke previously said while speaking with TheWrap. "And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to 'The Boys,' where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction." For those not familiar with the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the G-Men were a parody of Marvel's X-Men featured in the series. Described as "the world's most profitable superheroes" for Vought in the comics, the parody of the various teams and characters appear at an almost 1:1 ratio with various teams like "G-Force, The G-Brits, The G-Nomads, G-Coast, G-Style and G-Wiz."

In the pages of The Boys there's a even a Professor X-like character, a wealthy and powerful man named John Godolkin, who it's revealed kidnaps children while young and injects them with Compound V to create his teams. Some characters that appear as part of the G-Men that are clear parodies of the X-Men including their own Wolverine parody in Groundhawk (complete with sledgehammers for hands). Confirmed cast members for Gen V include Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn, any of whom could very well be playing a parody of a specific X-Men character.

"It's about kids who are complicated psychologically getting into trouble," Kripke told Variety about Gen V. "So in that way, it's like 'Euphoria.' I don't know if it's quite as dark, frankly, as 'Euphoria.' 'Euphoria' manages to be darker than 'The Boys' cinematic universe. They're not shooting up heroin in the hallways of their school, I would say, for example. But hopefully we're capturing something real about what it's like to be a kid in this oversaturated media landscape we all live in."

Per their official synopsis, Prime Video describes the series as "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It's part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys."