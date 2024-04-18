CBS Renews Elsbeth For Season 2

The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth is getting a second season at CBS. The renewal news was announced on Thursday ahead of the series' fifth episode set to air that evening (on April 18th.) The series is the second spinoff of The Good Wife — Paramount+'s The Good Fight is the other — and stars Carrie Preston as the titular Elsbeth Tascioni, reprising the role she played on both The Good Wife and The Good Fight only this time leaving Chicago for New York. The series debuted in February after having been delayed due to the 2023 strikes.

"Elsbeth has charmed audiences with its singular blend of delightful humor, distinctive 'how-done-it' storytelling, and the inventive, brilliant quirkiness of Elsbeth Tascioni," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement (via Variety). "Executive producers Robert and Michelle King have a stellar track record for creating critically acclaimed series full of unforgettable characters and, alongside showrunner Jonathan Tolins and his writing team, have developed an incredibly entertaining and engrossing New York City-centric world for the show to explore. We are grateful to the uniquely talented cast, led by Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson, for bringing these wonderful characters to life in the company of a world-class roster of weekly guest stars."

What Is Elsbeth About?

In Elsbeth, Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney uses her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner criminals alongside the NYPD. Pierce plays NYPD Captain C.W. Wagner and Patterson plays police officer Kaya Blanke.

This week's episode, "Ball Girl", will see Elsbeth and Kaya investigate the sudden death of a tennis star — with the two honing in on the deceased father and coach (played by Blair Underwood).

CBS Also Recently Renewed S.W.A.T.

Elsbeth is not the only CBS series to get a renewal. Last week, S.W.A.T. got a Season 8 renewal. That series had previously been canceled last year before CBS reversed their decision after viewer outcry.

"All of us at S.W.A.T. are thrilled by the news of a season eight. Shemar and I had many conversations throughout the production of season seven, confident that if we continued to tell great stories punctuated by SWAT's signature action, our amazing fans would stay with us, giving us a good shot at another season," Andrew Dettmann, co-showrunner and executive producer said. "At the end of the day, this is the well-deserved payoff for all the time, energy and effort put in by an incredible cast and crew working with the constant support of our partners at Sony Pictures Television and everyone at CBS. We look forward to an exciting season eight."

"S.W.A.T. IS BACK! BELIEVE IN MIRACLES! I am so proud of this show and the people and variables it has taken to make this show what it is and has become," said Shemar Moore, series star and executive producer. "I am so grateful to the fans around the world who have supported, watched, enjoyed and rooted for S.W.A.T.! It is entirely because of this support that S.W.A.T. will continue to shine! This is still a dream job for me … I love my S.W.A.T. crew, cast and writers and producers – we have made an incredible, fun, exciting, provocative and heartwarming show for the world to enjoy. Thank you to CBS and SONY for believing in S.W.A.T. and giving us this opportunity to shine!"

Elsbeth airs Thursdays on CBS.