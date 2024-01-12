The CW Gets New Logo and Name Change

The CW is officially entering a new era. On Friday, the Nexstar-owned network unveiled a brand new "evolution" of their corporate identity, including a tweaked version of their corporate logo. While Nexstar had previously hinted that The CW's name could change at a later date, we now know that they will keeping the network's existing title — but shortening it to simply "CW" on marketing material. The new CW logo will be anchored by the network's previous font, but in an orange-red "hot sauce" hue. This unveiling occurs just days before The CW is set to air the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

"The CW is in the middle of a brand transformation, and a new network deserves a new look and feel," The CW chief marketing officer Chris Spadaccini said in the announcement. "When I got here, not only did I arrive to find a logo that was slightly dated, there was really zero consistency in terms of how we presented our brand. Everything just looked very different. Even though I love the programming and even the marketing creative was great, there was really not a very well defined brand behind it. That was the impetus for the project when [The CW entertainment president] Brad [Schwartz] hired me."

"We came to the conclusion that the logo needed a makeover, and the 'The' is not readable," Spadaccini added. "Where it's placed currently in the logo does not reduce down well to digital formats. It's not readable in streaming, it's not readable in social media. It's not readable on anything on a mobile screen, which is where we're largely engaging with our customers. So that creates problems."

According to Spadaccini, the shortened logo will not have an impact on how the network, and its original programming, is referred to by audiences.

"We're not 'The CW Sports.' We're 'CW Sports,'" Spadaccini explained. "We're not presenting 'The CW Original,' we're presenting a 'CW Original.' But we are still very much 'The CW.' That's how people refer to us. That's how the press refers to us. Even if I tried to drop the, it would be impossible because in the culture, we're always 'The CW.' It's not 'The NBC' or 'The ABC,' so it kind of differentiates us."

Who Owns The CW?

The network has undergone a number of changes since it was purchased by Nexstar, leading to a number of original shows getting canceled and pivoting towards acquired and unscripted programming in hopes of reversing massive amounts of debt. As Nexstar revealed earlier this year, The CW still has a long way to go, with the network drawing in a net loss of $78 million just in the second quarter of 2023. As Nexstar executives hinted in the company's quarterly earnings report, the goal is to build The CW back up in a "Moneyball"-like strategy. Nexstar reportedly hopes for The CW to be profitable by 2025.

"We're competing in the same league as the big four networks, but we've got to do it smartly, and crawl, walk, run," Nexstar CEO Perry Sook revealed. "We're going to take some smart bets and calculated risks."

What Shows Has The CW Renewed?

The CW has renewed a select few of its original scripted series, which are expected to debut at some point in 2024. This includes a shortened fourth and final season of Superman & Lois, as well as new seasons of Walker, All-American, and All-American: Homecoming.

"It was very easy to focus on those four as our biggest shows and best performers. And then it was also easier to have conversations with CBS and Warner about 'How can we make these shows work for everybody?' because there was a successful track record," The CW president of entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a recent interview. "CBS and Warner Bros. know what they make on them internationally, know what they make from their Netflix and HBO sales. We know how they do for us. They can project what a library of 60 or 70 episodes is going to make for them forever. You can put all the math together and be like, 'Is there a path for us as partners?'"

What do you think of The CW's new logo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!