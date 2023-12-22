The Conners Reruns to Air on The CW After Strange Deal With ABC

Over the years, The CW has become home to a wide array of programming, from modern genre hits to some lesser-known acquired programming. As the network continues its new status quo amid being owned by Nexstar, we now know that that will include unconventional deal involving an existing show. On Thursday, reports revealed that The CW has struck a deal with Lionsgate, which allows them to syndicate reruns of the first five seasons of the Roseanne spinoff The Conners. The Conners will premiere on January 4th at 8:30 PM, with episodes also airing throughout the network's schedule where needed.

Back-to-back episodes of The Conners will air on Thursdays from 8:30 PM–9:30 PM, alongside episodes of Son of a Critch at 8 PM and Children Ruin Everything at 9:30 PM. This deal is slightly unexpected, given the fact that The Conners is already currently airing on ABC.

Who Owns The CW?

The network has undergone a number of changes since it was purchased by Nexstar, leading to a number of original shows getting canceled and pivoting towards acquired and unscripted programming in hopes of reversing massive amounts of debt. As Nexstar revealed earlier this year, The CW still has a long way to go, with the network drawing in a net loss of $78 million just in the second quarter of 2023. As Nexstar executives hinted in the company's quarterly earnings report, the goal is to build The CW back up in a "Moneyball"-like strategy. Nexstar reportedly hopes for The CW to be profitable by 2025.

"We're competing in the same league as the big four networks, but we've got to do it smartly, and crawl, walk, run," Nexstar CEO Perry Sook revealed. "We're going to take some smart bets and calculated risks."

What Shows Has The CW Renewed?

The CW has renewed a select few of its original scripted series, which are expected to debut at some point in 2024. This includes a shortened fourth and final season of Superman & Lois, as well as new seasons of Walker, All-American, and All-American: Homecoming.

"It was very easy to focus on those four as our biggest shows and best performers. And then it was also easier to have conversations with CBS and Warner about 'How can we make these shows work for everybody?' because there was a successful track record," The CW president of entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a recent interview. "CBS and Warner Bros. know what they make on them internationally, know what they make from their Netflix and HBO sales. We know how they do for us. They can project what a library of 60 or 70 episodes is going to make for them forever. You can put all the math together and be like, 'Is there a path for us as partners?'"

