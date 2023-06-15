The CW Quietly Cancels Brendan Fraser Starring Series After One Season

The CW has quietly cancelled Professionals after just one season. The drama, a spinoff of the 2012 film Soldiers of Fortune, starred Smallville alum Tom Welling and Doom Patrol star Brendan Frasier and aired it's 10-episode first season on the network last October. According to TVLine, while the network hasn't opted to pick up Professionals for further seasons, series co-creator Jeff Most says that they are shopping it to other networks and streamers.

"The CW hasn't renewed us for a second season," Most said. "However, we are shopping the second season of Professionals to other networks and streaming platforms."

Most also said that it was always the plan for Season 2 of the series to not feature Fraser and would instead feature a new lead.

"We developed the show with the intent of having each season be a new season-long mission, which encompasses protecting different individuals and companies, with a few new cast members," Most explained. "In addition to the core team, we also plan to return some of the supporting-lead characters who will appear in the new season storyline."

Professionals follows Vincent Corbo (Welling), a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interest of the rich and powerful by any means necessary. Season 1 saw Corbo hired by Peter Swann (Fraser), a billionaire futurist who suspected his next-gen medical satellite was being sabotaged. The season also starred Said Taghmaoui, Ken Duken, Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc, Tanya Van Graan, and Nic Rasenti. Welling and Fraser served as executive producers on the series.

The CW Also Quietly Cancelled a Horror Series

Professionals isn't the only series that The CW has recently quietly cancelled. Earlier this month, the network also cancelled the fan favorite horror anthology series Two Sentence Horror Stories, after three seasons. It was reported earlier this week that the series would not be returning, making it one of the latest series cancelled by the network. Last month, network cancelled several series. Walker Independence and The Winchesters were both cancelled after just one season at the network, while Kung Fu was also cancelled after three seasons. The network had previously announced that several other series — The Flash, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew — would be ending after their current seasons. On Monday, the network also cancelled Gotham Knights after just one season.

What Will The CW's Programming Look Like Going Forward?

There have been several changes when it comes to The CW's programming following its acquisition by media giant Nexstar last year. The network released its fall 2023-2024 schedule last month, revealing several acquired series — including Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything, and Sullivan's Crossing — as well as the debut of 61st Street, a series that was previously cancelled by AMC. Additionally, it was recently announced that The CW has picked up the first three seasons of The Chosen, a series about the life of Jesus, which will premiere on the network on Sunday, July 16th, and air through Christmas Eve.

"The Chosen is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way," said Brad Schwartz, The CW's President of Entertainment, in a statement. "This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further."