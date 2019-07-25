The CW’s New Sci-Fi Series Pandora Is Taking All Its Episode Titles From Bob Dylan Songs

Vernerable singer/songwriter Bob Dylan is many things, including a poet, a painter, and a Nobel laureate. He is also providing The CW’s new sci-fi series Pandora with the titles to all of their episodes, apparently. Much like how Swamp Thing is using Bruce Springsteen songs for (almost all of) their episode titles, and Cougar Town turned to Tom Petty, Dylan songs have been the titles for Pandora episodes going all the way back to “Shelter From the Storm,” the pilot episode, which was actually also the name of a Supergirl episode a while back. So let’s take a look at the titles, shall we?

Set in the year 2199, Pandora is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity’s savior or the instrument of its destruction. The series is executive produced by Mark A. Altman (“Castle,” “The Librarians”), Steve Kriozere (“NCIS,” “Necessary Roughness”), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin, and Chris Philip and produced by Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television.

The pilot, as noted, was called “Shelter From the Storm,” taking its title from the 1975 album “Blood on the Tracks,” often cited as one of Dylan’s best. “Chimes of Freedom,” meanwhile, was the title of Pandora‘s second episode. That song comes from the the 1964 album “Another Side of Bob Dylan.” The third episode will be “Masters of War,” a song that comes off Dylan’s 1963 album “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.” That song has been covered loads of times, notably by Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam fame, and appeared in Zack Snyder’s movie adaptation of Watchmen. Following that song, there’s “I Shall Be Released,” off 1974’s “Before the Flood,” and the August 13 episode “Most Likely To Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine),” the song that takes any semblance of doubt out of the fact that they are going out of their way to choose Dylan titles. That one comes off 1966’s “Blonde on Blonde” album.

Pandora airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. If you are curious, there is no indication that Bob Dylan has ever sang a song called “Pandora.”