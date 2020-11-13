The Disney Holiday Singalong Announces Katy Perry, BTS And More As Lineup

✖

The third version of The Disney Holiday Singalong was confirmed today by ABC with Ryan Seacrest returning to host the event which airs Monday, November 30 at 8 PM ET. Celebrity performances and appearances for the special include Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, P!NK and Kerry Washington, with additional appearances scheduled to be announced at a later point. In addition, Disney on Broadway will be present with performances by some of Disney's Broadway casts including The Lion King and Aladdin.

For the first time since March, the Disney on Broadway casts will return to the New Amsterdam Theatre delivering sensational performance by their members. In addition, the North American Touring companies of “Frozen" who will sing a special performance of “Let It Go.” Led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson, the number also features Tracee Beazer, Austin Colby, Lindiwe Dlamini, Olivia Donaldson, Bongi Duma, Nicholas Edwards, April Holloway, Ben Jeffrey, Nina LaFarga, Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kyle Mitchel, Nteliseng Nkhela, Amber Owens, Adam Perry, John Riddle, Ann Sanders, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor and Nicholas Ward.

The full list of performances for the special include:

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

Disney Music Group’s acclaimed seven-member a cappella group DCappella will be present throughout the evening, delivering "some seasonal sounds" and caroling throughout the show while encouraging viewers at home to sing along too, as the title of the special says.

The special will also raise awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish. The previously aired "Disney Family Singalongs" drew in a combined 22.3 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms

Look for The Disney Holiday Singalong to air Monday, November 30 at 8 PM ET on ABC.