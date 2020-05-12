Disney Family Singalong Volume 2 Now Streaming on Disney+

Disney and ABC celebrated Mother's Day this past Sunday night with the second installment of the Disney Family Singalong series. More popular performers channeled their inner Mickey Mouse to sing some of their favorite Disney songs from their own homes. Stars like Halsey, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Donald Glover, and several others came together to perform songs from beloved films such as Tarzan, The Lion King, and Beauty and the Beast. Now, that magic has come home to Disney+ for all to enjoy.

After the first Disney Family Singalong debuted to massive numbers in April, ABC and Disney were quick to announce that another installment was in the works. Instead of airing the second chapter during the week, Disney decided to debut the new Singalong on Sunday evening, allowing families around the country to come together to celebrate Mother's Day.

It only took two days for the House of Mouse to release the new singalong on Disney+, making it available for all of those folks who don't have a cable subscription and weren't able to watch it happen live.

Here's the full list of performances set for the second Disney Family Singalong:

"A Whole New World" (Aladdin) by Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

"Almost There" (The Princess and the Frog) by Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

"Hakuna Matata" (The Lion King) by Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, and Walter Russell III

"Part of Your World" (The Little Mermaid) by Halsey

"Poor Unfortunate Souls" (The Little Mermaid) by Rebel Wilson

"Remember Me" (Coco) by Miguel and Christina Aguilera

"Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" (Mary Poppins) by Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Hayley Erbert

"Try Everything" (Zootopia) by Shakira

"When I Am Older" (Frozen 2) by Josh Gad

"Zero to Hero" (Hercules) by Keke Palmer

"Beauty and the Beast" (Beauty and the Beast) by Jennifer Hudson and John Legend

"You'll Be in My Heart" (Tarzan) by Broadway performers Merie Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Cassie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland

You can stream Disney Family Singalong Volume 2 on Disney+ right now!

