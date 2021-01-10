Queen Latifah's The Equalizer TV Reboot Debuts First Trailer

Queen Latifah is The Equalizer in the first trailer for the action-drama series coming to CBS immediately following Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7. A reboot of the Edward Woodward-led series that aired 88 episodes between 1985 and 1989 on CBS, the reimagining stars Latifah as Robyn McCall, a single mother by day and justice-seeking vigilante by night. Latifah executive produces alongside Castle creator Andrew Marlowe and Take Two co-creator Terri Miller, who developed The Equalizer for Universal Television in association with CBS Studios.

"When we heard [Queen Latifah] was involved, it was so exciting to us," Miller said when previewing the reboot. "She's badass, she's funny, she can be the person that people can trust." Added Marlowe, "Having a female lead in the series makes it very relevant."

"This is one of the only jobs I've ever taken in my life where someone asked me the question one time, and I said 'yes' immediately," said Latifah, a nominee for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Academy Award (Chicago).

Latifah's Robyn is "an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn," reads the series description. "McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption."

"Robyn's clandestine work remains a secret from her smart and observant daughter, Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes), and her aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint), who lives with Robyn to help her balance life as a working mother. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are William Bishop (Chris Noth), her former CIA handler and longtime friend; Melody “Mel” Bayani (Liza Lapira), an edgy bar owner and a colleague from Robyn’s past; and Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg), a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker. As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her work garners the attention of shrewd NYPD Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles), who doggedly seeks to uncover the identity of the vigilante known as The Equalizer."

Producers include John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, behind the Jay Hernandez-starring Magnum P.I. reboot for CBS, Debra Martin Chase for Martin Chase Productions (Harriet), Shakim Compere (Latifah's Bessie), and Richard Lindheim, co-creator of the original series.

The Equalizer premieres Sunday, February 7, and airs Sundays at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.