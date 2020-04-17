The Flash: “Liberation” Synopsis Teases Huge WestAllen Changes

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Liberation,” the April 28 episode of The Flash. While that title sounds pretty upbeat — and likely means that Iris is finally going to be free from the mirror she’s been trapped in for weeks — the synopsis itself sounds a little more ominous, and may suggest why some fans are thinking that Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) will have some marital troubles coming up. Some fans are apparently worried that TV‘s cutest couple might be on the brink of divorce when all of this is over, and while it seems pretty unlikely to us, we can kind of understand why someone would come to that conclusion.

Barry and Iris have been through a lot together, and there’s already been an evil Barry doppelganger that messed with them for months. Still, somebody put the question to one of the producers, and so fans have an official comment on the theory.

“Barry and Iris are, indeed, about to experience the rockiest month of their marriage so far,” showrunner Eric Wallace told TVLine. “Where it ends and what happens as a result? Sorry, no spoilers here!”

After years of thinking that Barry would die as a result of the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the hero has survived the Crisis — and kind of sent Team Flash into something of a navel-gazing period. They spent all this time preparing for life without Barry…so what does it mean to go back to “normal?” Mirror-Iris has expressed some of that, and it isn’t totally clear whether Iris herself has some feelings of resentment toward the fact that she had prepared herself for a world without her husband.

You can see the synopsis below.

HUGE CHANGES AHEAD FOR BARRY AND IRIS – After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) makes a bold move. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The idea of the pair getting divorced not only seems like a wild overreaction to the Mirror-Iris story, but would certainly throw The Flash fans into apoplexy. Superheroes, in general, tend to have on-again/off-again relationships with their partners, but not once the wedding vows have been exchanged. Barry and Iris, in particular, have been the gold-standard couple in the Arrowverse for so long that it would be strange indeed to see the writers do anything significant to separate them any more than they already have been with Mirror-Iris involved. What seems more likely is that they will come out of the experience having to communicate more clearly as both Mirror-Iris and “real” Barry exchange some heated words before the truth is revealed and get some grievances out in the air.

The Flash returns with new episodes on Tuesday, April 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Liberation” will debut on the network the following week.