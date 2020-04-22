The Flash: Barry Discovers the Truth About Iris in "Liberation" Preview

Tuesday night's episode of The Flash dealt a harsh blow to The CW series' core relationship between Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) when, after an argument, the pair were no longer sleeping under the same roof. But, as fans of the series know, the Iris Barry's been dealing with isn't the real Iris and it seems like that's something that Barry himself is about to learn. In a new preview for next week's "Liberation" Barry finally realizes he's not dealing with his actual wife and now he has to find the real Iris.

In the preview, which you can check out above, Barry figures out that the woman he's been with isn't his Iris and pledges to find his real wife. From the looks of things, that means he'll be getting his first glimpse of the mirror world as Mirror Iris starts to reveal her secrets. Still, that doesn't mean that Barry and Iris are out of the woods now that Barry knows the truth. There are still rough waters ahead for the couple.

"Barry and Iris are, indeed, about to experience the rockiest month of their marriage so far," showrunner Eric Wallace told TV Line. "Where it ends and what happens as a result? Sorry, no spoilers here!"

Many fans are concerned that things could end up with Barry and Iris getting a divorce, but with only a handful of episodes remaining in the season, that seems a little unlikely, though wherever the rest of the season does take them, the fight in Tuesday's episode will definitely continue to have an impact.

"Right before Barry kind of figures out what's going on, there's a big fight scene, essentially, that is going to change the dynamic of Barry and Iris and that relationship moving forward for the rest of the season," Gustin teased.

You can check out the official synopsis for "Liberation" below.

HUGE CHANGES AHEAD FOR BARRY AND IRIS – After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) makes a bold move. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Liberation" will debut on April 28th.

