The Flash Season 7 Premiere Photos Released

After a long delay thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Flash returns for its seventh season on Tuesday, March 2nd and now The CW has released new photos from the upcoming Season 7 premiere, "All's Wells That Ends Wells". With Season 7 set to wrap up Season 6's unresolved storylines -- including Iris (Candice Patton) still being trapped in the Mirrorverse -- as well as launch a whole new story, there's a lot of ground the series needs to cover, and from the looks of things, it's an all hands on deck situation to help save Barry's speed.

According to the episode's synopsis, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) will come up with a dangerous plan to save The Flash after an experiment backfires and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) will also have her own challenges to face, courtesy of Rosa Dillon, aka Top (Ashley Rickards). It feels like every bit the "house of fire" showrunner Eric Wallace told ComicBook.com last year.

"Ironically, I'm relieved," Wallace said of the production shutdown last year. "I'll tell you why. When I break the seasons of The Flash, each graphic novel is broken down like a movie, what I think my master plan. So, like a good movie, it has an act one, an act two, and an act three. Well, the end of this season because of production stopping will be the end of act two of our movie, which is a perfect point to break your story because there's a huge cliffhanger and there's a hero at his lowest point. To get now, you finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. So, it actually was very fortunate for us, even though it was very sad to see production end and not be able to get to what is essentially act three of our movie. When we come back, not only are you presenting the ending in a house of fire but where we lead this year's cliffhanger isn't just an ordinary episode."

You can check out the episode synopsis for "All's Wells That Ends Wells" below and read on for photos.

"SEASON PREMIERE – When an experiment to save Barry’s (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Certo."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "All's Wells That Ends Wells" will air on March 2nd.