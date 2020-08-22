The Flash: Season 7 Trailer Released at DC FanDome

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Season 6 of The Flash ended off on a bit of a cliffhanger. Not only was Team Flash unable to stop Eva McCulloch/Mirror Mistress (Efrat Dor) from killing her husband, but Eva framed Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) for the crime and Iris (Candice Patton) -- along with Singh (Patrick Sabongui) and Kamilla (Victoria Park) -- remain trapped in the Mirrorverse. It's a situation that's left fans eager to see what's next in Season 7 and now, they're getting their first look. The first Season 7 trailer for The Flash was released today at DC FanDome.

What's interesting about this new Season 7 trailer is that it's comprised of footage that had originally been intended for Season 6. Due to the pandemic, Season 6 ended up being shortened by three episodes. Those remaining episodes are now being incorporated into the new season, something showrunner Eric Wallace previously explained, noting that because of the shutdown there will be a twist coming earlier in Season 7 than may otherwise have occurred.

"Because this is The Flash, there's a huge twist at the end of every season, and that twist is now kind of coming in the middle of the [start of the] season," Wallace said. "And that has really affected our storytelling for all of Season 7."

While the new trailer doesn't really tip the hand, so to speak about that bit twist, it does give us a few tantalizing glimpses of what's to come. We get a look at Brandon McKnight's Chester P. Runk working with Team Flash -- the actor was promoted to series regular earlier this year -- and we also get a look at the continued efforts to rescue Iris before it's too late -- and when it comes to Iris and the Mirrorverse, Wallace has already promised tears.

"These last three episodes of this season were already written, and in fact the episode after this, where you get to see exactly where Iris went to, has already been 90-percent shot," he said earlier this year. "So, it's very strange for me that we were one day away from finishing that episode which suddenly is our Season 7 premiere. Fortunately, you find out where Iris went and, oh boy, will there be tears. Oh my. Tears in our season premiere."

What did you think about The Flash Season 7 trailer? Are you excited for the series to return? Let us know in the comments.

The Flash will return in 2021 on The CW.

