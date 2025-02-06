AEW Dynamite: The Gunns Return and Secure a Title Shot

The Gunns are back in AEW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate were surprised by the former AEW Tag Team Champions who have been off television for several months. While AEW teased that they would be making a comeback sometime soon, the surprise was unexpected. While MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin were in the ring talking about Private Party, they indicated they are “open for business” and will hurt anyone that gets in their way. Colten and Austin Gunn took it as their opportunity to come face-to-face with the stable.

Austin and Colten Gunn To Challenge for AEW Tag Titles

They explained that they had been waiting two years to get a shot at the titles again after their reign ended abruptly. MVP said he respects their father (Billy Gunn) and offered to give them a shot “next week” without specifying which day. He signed off by referring to them as the “Ass Boys” a name that once hated but have apparently grown to love.

After losing the tag team titles they joined forces with Jay White and Juice Robinson, forming Bullet Club Gold — a.k.a. the “Bang Bang Gang.” This got fans behind the team as Robinson and White are two beloved stars in AEW. They won the ROH Six Man Belts last year, later unifying them with the AEW Trios belts. When they lost out they eventually dropped off television altogether. Their last match was in September of 2024 on AEW Collision.

It’s nice to see some fresh teams mixing it up for the tag team belts as that’s an area of AEW that has been consistently lackluster the past few years. It does feel rather abrupt, which probably means it’ll lead to a bigger program between the two teams.

Recently, The Acclaimed broke up which could be a perfect time for Gunn to reconcile with his children on television. They were once a supergroup (albeit briefly) but The Gunns turned on their father and The Acclaimed. Max Caster is out doing his own thing for now, but it could give Austin and Colten something to do in the interim.

The Gunns on Working with Billy Gunn

“… When we were working with him [Billy Gunn] me and Colten wanted to venture out our own and try our new ideas out there,” said Austin Gunn in 2023 on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast. “It’s kind of hard to listen to him sometimes when he says something won’t work. Because as young up-and-comers, we want to try new things. We want to see if something will work. And he usually explains why it won’t work, but he always gives us the freedom to do it. He goes, ‘Hey listen, I’m just going to show you or explain to you why this might not work, but you can go out and do whatever you want.’

So sometimes we would get upset with ourselves because like, ‘Man we really want to try that out there, but dad says it’s not going to work.’ So, there were times where we went out there and failed, learned from it, and said, ‘Oh, dad was right.’ And there [are] times when we went out there, maybe it wasn’t the best choice but we’re all working together and trying to make the best products. So, it’s hard to listen to them sometimes in that aspect.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on AEW.