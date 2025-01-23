Did AEW Just Confirm Malakai Black’s Really Leaving?

Well, it looks like Malakai Black might really be leaving AEW.

Fightful Select recently reported that Malakai Black was expected to be finishing up with AEW if he hadn’t already. The departure comes after reported tensions between sides dating back quite some time. Black is the former leader of the House of Black, joining the company in 2021 after leaving WWE. He is a former AEW Tag and Trios Champion with the group that launched Julia Hart’s career. While his contract status has been a hot-button topic, it turns out he had option years after 2025 and, evidently, AEW chose not to pick them up.

The Future of the House of Black in AEW

Hart faced Jamie Hayter in a rematch on AEW Dynamite. In a post-match promo, the former AEW Women’s Champion addressed Hart, laying out an invitation for a rubber match. In said promo, she hinted at the House of Black becoming three members. It was unclear if she misspoke at the time but a spooky vignette quickly cleared that up. Hart, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews are walking through a dreary tunnel as King gives a voiceover.

“For years, we’ve had a voice to guide us; that voice was all but deafening. Now, that voice has gone silent.” Matthews adds, “We are done living in the shadows.” Says Hart, “It’s time to honor ourselves.” According to the group, they have “no rules, no leaders, no gods, no masters, just violence.”

“I think we’ll be okay,” Hart said in an interview with Denise Salcedo about Black’s rumored departure (H/T Wrestling Inc). “Whatever he decides to do with his career is his business. I wish him all the best, no matter what. He has been such a great rock for me. I appreciate everything he’s ever done with me. But also I don’t — the rumors aren’t confirmed or anything, so I don’t know what exactly is going on. Anything could be happening, we don’t know.

So it’s just a matter of fact of whatever happens, happens, and I’m happy for him no matter what happens. And I think House of Black will be okay no matter what happens. I think I’ll keep destroying the women’s locker room, and Brody and Buddy will destroy the men’s locker room. Everything will be okay, and I’m happy for everybody no matter what.”

Black is expected to have heavy interest from other wrestling companies now that he’s a free agent. Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on AEW and Black’s future.