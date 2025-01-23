AEW’s Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay Are Teaming for the First Time Ever

At AEW Grand Slam in Brisbane, Australia, long-term rivals Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega are teaming up against the Don Callis Family.

To open tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay and Omega had a standoff with one another. As things got heated, Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Kyle Fletcher used it as an opportunity to attack. The fight spilled out all over the arena, ending when Ospreay and Omega threw Archer through a merchandise table.

The two climbed up high, moonsaulting off the pillars onto the group. As the Don Callis Family retreated, they climbed back up again and Omega laid out a challenge for Takeshita, Fletcher, Ospreay, and himself at AEW Grand Slam on February 15th.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay’s Unlikely Tag Team

The fight is likely the anchor point to two separate stories. Firstly, there is a rematch between Omega and Takeshita taking shape. Currently, “The Alpha” is the AEW International Champion. While fans are clamoring for Omega to have a spot in the world title picture, it looks like he’s shifting his focus for now.

Then there’s Ospreay and Fletcher, former teammates who fought each other late last year. Both men are 1-1 in their feud, if Ospreay is trying to get to the next level, putting Fletcher in the backseat is the priority for now. Despite their decorated history, it’s surprising the two wrestling giants haven’t teamed together in their careers. Whether in New Japan Pro Wrestling or AEW, it’s certainly different but welcomed.

Plus, it doesn’t look like rekindling their feud down the line is off the table. Omega coming back from a life-threatening injury puts his career into perspective. Squeezing out those last dream matches, feuds, and storylines before he hangs up his boots for good is paramount.

Thus far, AEW Grand Slam has one other confirmed match — Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the Women’s World Championship. Despite having faced off in the past, Storm has a case of amnesia that is causing her to forget the last year of her career. But is that just another iconic performance by Mrs. Timeless Toni Storm? What tricks does the former multi-time Women’s Champion have up her sleeve? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on AEW and AEW Grand Slam.