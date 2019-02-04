‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Full Trailer Released Online

Hulu released a teaser for Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale during tonight’s Super Bowl LIII broadcast.

As a 10-second teaser released ahead of the Super Bowl had hinted, Season 3 marks a massive shift for June (Elisabeth Moss) as well as the dystopian world of Gilead, but the trailer conveyed this shift with a cleverly done play on the classic “Morning In America” political ad from Ronald Reagan’s 1984 political campaign ad. You can check it out above.

As you can see, the opening of the teaser everything appeared to be normal for Gilead with women “going to work” and babies being born. But as the trailer’s shift implies, that’s not exactly the case. As June’s voice over says, “wake up America”.

During Season 2 of the Hulu series, the seeds of revolution began to bloom in Gilead. Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) made a push for women to be taught to read — a push that resulted in Serena Joy losing a finger as punishment — while June was able to flee Gilead with her newborn child, only to decide at the last moment to hand off her daughter and stay behind, presumably to save her other daughter, Hannah, while also potentially helping to guide the resistance into a full takedown of Gilead. The trailer shows June seemingly in charge of a whole army of Handmaidens — something that doesn’t bode well for the oppresive regime in charge.

The trailer is indicative of June’s motivation heading into Season 3 — something Moss previously told The Hollywood Reporter was about a fight bigger than herself.

“She is staying to fight to save all the children of Gilead,” Moss said. “It’s bigger than her now. It’s bigger than her and Holly and Hannah. It’s all about the sons and especially daughters of Gilead, and fighting for their lives. Seeing the Martha network and the commander have opened her eyes. She is no longer alone. She has an army, and she’s going to fight back.

While the earlier teaser showed June dressed as a Martha, this longer teaser did not so it’s unclear what exactly June will face in Season 3. As is, very little is known about upcoming Season 3, though it was recently announced that Happy! star Christopher Meloni and The Haunting of Hill House star Elizabeth Reaser are joining the cast as Commander Winslow and Mrs. Winslow, with the couple hosting the family that June previously served, Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and his wife, Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) on what was described as an important trip.



The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 does not yet have a premiere date, though if the Hulu series follows the pattern established by previous seasons it is expected sometime in April.