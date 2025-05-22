The Last of Us Season 2’s Last Episode Has Leaked

The Last of Us Season 2 finale has leaked online and clips of it are floating around on social media. The Last of Us is one of the biggest video games of all-time, but it has also been cursed with leaks many times now. It’s not uncommon for things to leak in the video game industry, but The Last of Us Part 2 suffered arguably one of the biggest leaks of all-time. The 2020 video game was supposed to release in early spring, but was delayed due to complications created by the COVID-19 pandemic. During that delay, someone leaked footage from The Last of Us Part 2, revealing tons of spoilers, including the game’s big death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you might imagine, this was terrible and these leaks floated around the internet for a couple of months largely without context. It damaged the game’s reception in some ways, as some people made up their minds on the story from this leaked footage. However, The Last of Us Season 2 had the opportunity to bring that same story to a new audience and hopefully, most of them would remain unspoiled. It seems to have worked for those who aren’t obsessively online or too aware of the games, as they’ve had strong reactions to some of the show’s biggest moments. With all of that said, The Last of Us Season 2 has been struck with the curse of the game its adapting.

The Last of Us Season 2 Finale Leaks Online

the last of us season 2

The season finale of The Last of Us Season 2 has leaked. According to early reports, those who bought the season pass for Season 2 through Apple received access to The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7 sometime last night. The issue has seemingly been fixed now, but not before people watched it and recorded key scenes for it. Some of this footage has made its way online across Twitter and TikTok, including one of the final scenes from the episode. We’re not going to link to any of this footage or anything, but it is real. So, if you’re looking to avoid spoilers, we highly advise taking caution when scrolling through social media and content for the the show.

Of course, it’s worth noting that The Last of Us Season 2 has had moments that weren’t in the game, so just because you may have played the game doesn’t mean you are free from potential spoilers even if you know where this story is going. The Last of Us Season 2 finale will air on schedule on Sunday night, so you may have to dodge spoilers for a few days. A star from the show has also revealed what Season 3 of The Last of Us will be about, which is also kind of a spoiler for those who haven’t played the game.