The Last of Us Fans Stunned After Key Scene Was Revealed in Season 2

The Last of Us TV series already had baggage to contend with when it came to Season 2, since the second batch of episodes would be based on the controversial The Last of Us Part II video game. Fans of the PlayStation hit have had issues with the HBO series ever since the newest episodes premiered, but with Season 2, Episode 6, many are scratching their heads in a big way. Their confusion and passionate comments all stem from one moment in the new episode, a scene that happens much differently in the game itself. Spoilers for The Last of Us‘ TV Series, and The Last of Us Part II game follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just like The Last of Us Part II video game, The Last of Us TV series has finally showed a key sequence between Ellie and Joel that was not revealed to the audience previously, their reconciliation on Joel’s porch in Jackson the night before his death. In the HBO show, this event culminates an entire episode that is flashbacks of Joel and Ellie since they’ve lived in Jackson, showing how their relationship had eroded over the years. The scene has Ellie not only fully learn the truth from Joel about what happened at the Salt Lake City hospital (condensing two different scenes from the game into one) but also deliver the Earth-shattering line, “I don’t know if I can ever forgive you for that… But I would like to try.”

In The Last of Us TV series this line is juxtaposed with Ellie returning to the movie theater after having savagely beaten Nora, searching for information about how she can locate Abby and finally have her revenge. As players of The Last of Us Part II know, the “porch scene” isn’t revealed in the video game until almost the very end of the narrative itself, well past events that still haven’t even happened in the TV Series.

Suffice to say, a change this big in terms of when certain scenes are shown in the larger story of The Last of Us has drawn criticism from fans of the games that were anticipating something else.

Pedro pascal in The Last of us season 2

“I’m surprised they are doing the porch scene now. I liked the way it was in the game where you think they left off on bad terms,” One user on the /r/TheLastOfUs subreddit wrote.

“oh man…although I don’t like they did the porch scene this early, my heart is broken and I’m crying all over again,” wrote one user on X.

Another user on the /r/TheLastOfUs subreddit took their critique’s to a major level, writing: “And of course by placing the reveal here they have to immediately speedrun to Ellie saying she would like to try forgiving Joel. This is horrendous. What on earth.”

Some fans liked the change of including the scene this early in the TV series, though they were laregely overcome with the emotional weight that came with the sequence.

“Porch scene in the year 2025 with near identical dialogue at the beginning I’m SICK,” wrote one user.

With fans already sick from the emotional moments in this episode, it seems likely that with just one episode left in Season 2, The Last of Us fans should brace themselves.

The Season 2 finale of The Last of Us premieres next week on HBO and MAX, kicking off at 9 PM ET/