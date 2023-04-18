The Late Late Show Announces Guests For Final Show

The Late Late Show with James Corden's final guests have been revealed, ahead of the show wrapping up its eight-year run on CBS. On Monday, it was announced that Harry Styles and Will Ferrell are set to be the final guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The final episode with Styles and Ferrell will air on Thursday, April 27th. Other guests for The Late Late Show's final episodes will include Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone.

Both Styles and Ferrell made notable appearances on The Late Late Show over the years — Styles got a tattoo of the show's logo while appearing with One Direction in December of 2015, and Ferrell has been a part of multiple memorable segments.

Why is James Corden leaving The Late Late Show?

Corden explained his exit in a segment of his show last April, and teased that the now-current final season would be them going out "with a bang."

"I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way," Corden said. "I always want to love making it. And I really think that a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

"We're not leaving today. We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show," Corden continued. "We're going to go out with a bang, there are going to be carpools and crosswalks and sketches and other surprises. And there will be tears, there will be so many tears....This has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make. It really has. I have never taken this job for granted, ever, not once. The fact that you watch us at home, or you watch us online, wherever you are all around the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you, and spend time with you, is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show. Here's to the next 12 months. It's going to be a blast, I promise you that."

