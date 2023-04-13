James Corden Addresses One Direction Reunion Plans for Final Episode of The Late Late Show

The final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden is almost here, capping off an entire era of late-night television. Speculation has swirled around how Corden's late-night run will come to an end, and which celebrities close to the actor and performer might appear in the last hurrah. A recent rumor has been that all five members of One Direction — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik — could reunite in the final The Late Late Show episode, after previously calling it quits in 2016. In a tweet on Thursday, the official The Late Late Show account debunked those reports, but teased the "absolutely brilliant" final episode that is in store.

"Nobody loves the boys more than us… but this story just isn't true," the show's official account tweeted. "What is true is we've got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th."

Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true.



Why is James Corden leaving The Late Late Show?

Corden explained his exit in a segment of his show last April, and teased that the now-current final season would be them going out "with a bang."

"I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way," Corden said. "I always want to love making it. And I really think that a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

"We're not leaving today. We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show," Corden continued. "We're going to go out with a bang, there are going to be carpools and crosswalks and sketches and other surprises. And there will be tears, there will be so many tears....This has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make. It really has. I have never taken this job for granted, ever, not once. The fact that you watch us at home, or you watch us online, wherever you are all around the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you, and spend time with you, is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show. Here's to the next 12 months. It's going to be a blast, I promise you that."

