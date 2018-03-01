‘The Magicians’ Renewed for Season 4

SyFy has renewed The Magicians for a fourth, 13-episode season set to debut in 2019.

The series has consistently been one of Syfy‘s top-performing scripted original series among the adults 18-49 demographic for the past three years according to Deadline.

Based on Lev Grossman’s best-selling books, The Magicians follows Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his group of slightly misfit friends from the magical academy, Brakebills University, hidden in upstate New York. In the first season they discover that the fantasy world of a popular children’s book series, Fillory, is real while in the second season, they become Fillory’s kings and queens and quickly discover that ruling a fantasy kingdom isn’t quite the fantasy the children’s books made it seem. At the end of the second season, magic was literally shut off. Now, in Season 3, the group finds themselves on an epic quest to find the seven keys needed to restore magic to the world — and themselves.

The Magicians and its concept of student magicians in the real world has been compared to JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series, with Brakebills University fitting a role similar to that established by Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry in Rowling’s world. However, with the characters of The Magicians being adults, their misadventures often veer in to significantly more mature territory, with the series often taking on more adult themes including mental health, sexual assault, child abuse, and substance abuse. The Magicians also is more aware of its place within the fantasy genre and frequently deconstructs concepts and stories as well as fantasy roleplaying games.

In addition to Ralph, The Magicians stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Trevor Einhorn and Brittany Curran. The series is executive produced by John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Chris Fisher, Henry Alonso Myers and Groundswell Productions’ Michael London and Janice Williams.

The Magicians airs on Syfy Wednesdays at 9/8c.