‘The Magicians’ Season 4 Trailer Released

SyFy has released the trailer for season four of The Magicians.

The new trailer shows the group of young magic-users discovering their memories have been tampered with, their identities changed, and that magic has been rationed.

The Magicians is based on the trilogy of best-selling novels by Lev Grossman. The series follows Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his 20-something friends as they discover and hone their magical abilities beginning with their education at the magical Brakebills Academy. From there, they face evil creatures and malevolent magicians who would destroy everything they have come to know and love.

In Season Two, their journeys brought them to a magical realm called Fillory. A near-omnipotent magical demigod called the Beast made his home there. Quentin and his friends were able to eliminate the Beast once and for all, but in order to do so, they had to turn off magic entirely.

In Season Three, Quentin and company went on a quest to reignite magic. They succeeded, turning on the magical fountain on the other side of the Wellspring. What they didn’t know was that their old teacher, Dean Henry Fogg (Rick Worthy) had made a deal with the mysterious agents of the Library that would both save Quentin and his friend, but also put the fate of magic entirely in the Library’s hands.

Thus in Season Four, we see Quentin’s team returning to find that the Library has taken totalitarian control of the magical world. With Eliot seemingly turned into a monster and the rest of the group breaking free of their “Muggle” identities, it is time to fight back by sparking a magical revolution.

Produced by Universal Cable Productions, The Magicians stars Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor and newly minted series regulars Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn. The series is executive produced by John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Chris Fisher and Groundswell Productions’ Michael London, and Janice Williams.

The Magicians returns to SyFy on January 23, 2019.