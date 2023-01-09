The Man Who Fell to Earth Has an Illogical Heart in New Featurette (Exclusive)

The best sci-fi series are the ones that take an outlandish or otherworldly concept and use that structure to tell entirely human stories, with Showtime's The Man Who Fell to Earth presenting the perfect opportunity to use an intergalactic visitor to reflect on the human condition. In a new featurette from the first season's home video release, star Chiwetel Ejiofor expresses what makes his character so compelling, as he recalls he's a figure with a logical mind trying to understand the illogical hearts of humans. Check out the exclusive featurette from Season 1 of The Man Who Fell to Earth above before it lands on Blu-ray and DVD on January 10th.

The home video release is described, "An alien (Ejiofor) crashes deep into the oilfields of New Mexico with a mission: he must find the brilliant scientist Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), the one woman on earth who can help save his species. An unlikely duo, together they discover that in order to save his world, they must first save ours. An inspired continuation of the novel by Walter Tevis and the iconic 1976 film starring David Bowie. This 3-disc collection includes all 10 episodes plus featurettes and deleted scenes!"

Featurettes on the home video release are as follows:

Falling into Place – Never ones to shy away from the challenge of an iconic property -- we'll talk with co-creators Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet about bringing The Man Who Fell to Earth to the small screen. We'll meet the cast and crew that were assembled to reimagine this cult classic in a series format.

The Mission – The Mission continues to save Antheans and Earth. With our fates intertwined, the cast, producers, and crew will take us through the season from creating the journey on the page to executing it on the stage and bringing the story to the screen.

We Are Not Alone – We'll take a deep dive with the visual effects, production designs, and costumes that were required to create the Antheans, their world, and technology.

Six deleted scenes

While the series won't be returning for a Season 2, star Ejiofor previously recalled how fulfilled he was with the Season 1 finale.

"I would say from my perspective, there was something very whole about it and that was what was immediately exciting," the actor shared with Deadline last year. "That there was a completeness to it. You know, it wasn't the sort of structure where you kind of had all of these questions at the end and all sort of held on a cliffhanger and you don't feel satisfied by the conclusion of it. It felt like as a performer, as an actor and also reading the script, it felt like everything had been answered in an essential way, and it also left room as well. I mean, a very exciting room for the development of the story if it went that way."

