The Mandalorian: Will Grogu Get a Mandalorian Helmet by the End of Season 3?

The Mandalorian has returned for its third season, giving fans plenty more adventures featuring Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. As seen in just one episode, Grogu has grown significantly, especially when it comes to his personality and ways with the Force. Also prominently featured in the Season Three premiere was Emily Swallow's The Armorer, the de facto leader of Djarin's cultish Mandalorian sect. In fact, the season opens with The Armorer crafting Beskar armor for a new Mandalorian Foundling, leaving some to ask the question—is Grogu ever going to get his own Mandalorian helmet?

As it stands now, Djarin is at odds with The Armorer and the rest of her group after removing his helmet in the closing moments of Season Two. Thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, we now know Grogu chose Djarin over continuing to learn the ways of the force, meaning he's diving into the Mandalorian world head-first, choosing the ways of the group.

Should Djarin be able to reach the Mines of Mandalore and bathe in its water, effectively earning his way back into The Armorer's good graces, one might think Grogu would get an invite to officially join the group as a Foundling.

Will Grogu ever speak?

Another question that has been on the minds of man has been whether or not the beloved Star Wars character will ever speak, to which producer Dave Filoni says viewers will simply have to wait and see.

"It's a good question. I mean, I would suppose fairly young. We don't know that he's not talking in his own way, and, obviously, he can communicate with Ahsoka where she can at least divine from him some type of communication," Filoni said in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight. He added, "What would his first word be? We'll see, I don't know."

The producer was then asked when the alien does begin to speak, if he'd be influenced in the ways Yoda spoke.

"What makes you think that's a species thing? That's interesting," the producer expressed. "Maybe. I think you're influenced by who you're around, it's a good question."

The Mandalorian Season 3 releases new episodes every Wednesday. The first two seasons of the hit Star Wars show are now streaming on Disney+.