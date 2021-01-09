The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal and The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Rahul Kohli Want to Work Together

✖

The Internet has many boyfriends, but two recent favorites have been The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin) and The Haunting of Bly Manor's Rahul Kohli (Owen). Both men are pretty active on Twitter, and a recent interaction between the two has us hoping for a future collaboration. Kohli took to the social media site to pitch a movie idea for the two stars, and Pascal was quick to respond.

“Anyways Stan Rahul Kohli and Pedro Pascal for Clear Skin and Peace of Mind," @DrawsTom tweeted. “I will hold my breath until Hollywood casts @PedroPascal1 and I in a buddy cop movie together... starting NOW,” Kohli replied. Pascal quote-tweeted Kohli with two cop emojis and a heart. You can check out the tweet interaction below:

Considering how badly fans want to see Kohli play Star Wars Rebels' Ezra Bridger on The Mandalorian and how much the actor loves Star Wars, it's not crazy to think the two men might get to work together one day in the future. Kohli has done some fun Star Wars trolling ever since he hinted that he'd be playing a live-action version of Ezra. Unfortunately, he's not actually signed on to play a role in the franchise, but you never know what the future may hold!

While there's no movie in the works with the two actors (yet), they both have plenty of exciting projects for fans to looks forward to. After The Mandalorian's second season ended, it was confirmed that Pascal would be returning for a third season. "To @jonfavreau & @dave.filoni, all of our directors, the cast, the crew, all the magic makers behind #TheMandalorian, and most of all to the fans. Please take a bow," Pascal wrote on Instagram after the finale.

As for Kohli, the actor's days working with Mike Flanagan are far from over. Netflix's Midnight Mass will feature the actor as well as The Haunting series' Annabeth Gish, Kate Siegal, and Henry Thomas. You can read a description for the new series here: "Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest."

Would you like to see Pedro Pascal and Rahul Kohli work together? Tell us in the comments!

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+, and The Haunting of Bly Manor is available to watch on Netflix.