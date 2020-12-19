The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Reacts to Season Finale

✖

The final episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season dropped on Disney+ yesterday and fans have been freaking out over everything from the surprise cameo to the post-credits scene. Many actors from the show's cast have taken to social media to post about the episode, including Pedro Pascal. The actor known for playing Din Djarin/Mando took to Instagram to praise the show's cast, crew, and fans. He also included some fun behind-the-scenes photos, including a throwback to the original Star Wars movie.

"To @jonfavreau & @dave.filoni, all of our directors, the cast, the crew, all the magic makers behind #TheMandalorian, and most of all to the fans. Please take a bow," Pascal wrote. You can view the post below:

Simon Kassianides, who played Axe Woves on the show, commented on the post. “You are an absolute legend man. Love to you 💫,” he wrote. Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand, also quote-tweeted the post on Twitter. “Yes. Yes. And Yes,” she wrote.

Speaking of Wen, Fennec will be returning in The Book of Boba Fett alongside Temuera Morrison as Boba. Currently, it's unclear if it will be a brand new show or part of The Mandalorian. Wen will also be voicing the character in the upcoming Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

"Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?" Wen recently joked with StarWars.com. “This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!" She added of The Bad Batch, "Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!.. It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

As for Pascal, one of his stunt doubles, Brendan Wayne, recently confirmed on social media that Pascal will be returning to the show for season three. "No spoilers!!! But just in case the world didn’t know yet, [Pedro Pascal] is incredible," the performer shared on Instagram. "The journey they wrote for him this season was so beautiful. The fact that Pedro went beyond the page and made this epic. Thank you [Pedro]. Yes!! Pedro is coming back. There was never any question. DO NOT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU READ."

