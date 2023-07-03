The Mandalorian Producer Confirms Who the Series' Title Actually Refers to

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has become nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, with the Disney+ series showcasing a new corner of the Star Wars galaxy. The Mandalorian's third season, which wrapped up earlier this year, broadened the story to not only encompass Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), but Bo-Katan Kryse (Katee Sackhoff), a decision that has been a unique topic of conversation among fans. In the recent Season 3-related episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, director and producer Rick Famuyiwa teased that the central moniker of "The Mandalorian" does apply to Bo, as well as Din.

"Bo, in many respects this season, is also The Mandalorian," Famuyiwa explained. "because it's so much about her story and her journey and her, sort of, initial ideas of going back and bringing her people back together that got derailed after she lost the Darksaber."

Is The Mandalorian renewed for Season 4?

While Disney+ and Lucasfilm have yet to officially confirm a fourth season of The Mandalorian, comments from Famuyiwa and other members of the series' crew have teased that work on it is well underway.

"A lot of this stuff has to be thought through, built, conceived, and prepped ... That work takes time. That work has to get done ... Jon [Favreau] has written the scripts," Famuyiwa confirmed to Deadline earlier this summer. "He's excited about continuing to tell stories in the world. When and how that happens, considering everything, we'll see... I felt like this season was a nice culmination, but I'm excited about Season 4. It's certainly coming, I just don't know exactly when."

What was Season 3 of The Mandalorian about?

In Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together. The new episodes see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

"The storytelling that Jon [Favreau] has been spearheading from the very beginning has been slowly, each season, each project, leading us to this. Leading us to the third season," Famuyiwa previously teased. "And so I think there are a lot of seeds that are planted that are growing and culminating in this season, so I feel that's partly the feeling — the sense of things culminating. This really feels like a third act in some ways, even though there's lots of stories to tell."

The first three seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

