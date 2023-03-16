The Mandalorian Fans Can't Get Enough of This Star Wars Easter Egg
The Mandalorian's latest Easter egg has all the fans excited for what else could be coming in the Star Wars TV series. This week's adventure took a departure from Din Djarin and focused on Dr. Pershing instead. As we follow the rogue scientist, one big location from the Prequel Trilogy takes a big role in the story. Coruscant was last seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, but it makes a surprising appearance here. If that weren't cool enough, a ton of fans online are pointing out this version of the famous Star Wars location is modeled on Ralph McQuarrie's art from The Illustrated Star Wars Universe. It's the kind of continuity nod that viewers have come to expect from The Mandalorian's creative team. Check out the reactions down below.
While this episode focused on (Omid Abtahi)'s nefarious doctor, there's probably going to be more of the titular character next week. Everyone involved with The Mandalorian has been keeping a tight lid on all the surprises for this season. Check out what Lucasfilm said about Season 3 right here.
I can't count how many times I read "The Illustrated Star Wars Universe" as a kid, just to get lost in Ralph McQuarrie's art. So I was VERY happy when today's episode of @themandalorian heavily featured his designs of Coruscant, especially an almost 1:1 version of this. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FtlwNfbZGe— Laserschwert (@Laserschwert_) March 15, 2023
"The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."
Did you catch this notice yourself? Let us know down in the comments!
Definitely an awesome moment
~ Mandalorian 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬~— Madison Kesby 🌙☀️ (@KesbyMadison) March 15, 2023
Chapter 19 being set on Coruscant really saved the episode. I want to go to there 🥺
-#TheMandalorian #Grogu #BoKatan #Mando #StarWars pic.twitter.com/Wp8zUbdw7U
Strange, but true!
Coruscant has now appeared in every live action show. pic.twitter.com/41Nzbqg3HN— shaun (@ccbacara) March 15, 2023
Jaws on the floor
#TheMandalorian spoilers //— Jake (@gonzofan07) March 15, 2023
CORUSCANT!!!!! DR PERSHING!!!! pic.twitter.com/HnGiSHUe57
Comparisons are everywhere
Okay so Coruscant in Kenobi was such a let down compared to The Mandalorian.. it's lifeless, it's dead! Especially for a planet with a population of over 2 trillion! Comparison.. pic.twitter.com/UtMAQhzgMp— StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) March 15, 2023
A ton of different takes
Coruscant looked amazing in #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/uAz0spo1o9— BrodieWanKenobi (@brodiewankenobi) March 15, 2023
Some people didn't love the bold choice
"Chapter 19: The Convert" was fine. I've always liked the character of Dr. Pershing; however, with that being said, I didn't need forty minutes dedicated to him on Coruscant in a show called 'The Mandalorian.' pic.twitter.com/6oAEHbavdi— Jacob Ember (@JacobEmber) March 15, 2023
Pretty cool moment
Listen, does #TheMandalorian (spoilers) sometimes give in to Star Wars’ most hollow, fanboyish instincts? Yes.
Is Bo-Katan accidentally joining a cult both horriffic and the funniest thing to ever happen? Yes.
But we got a whole episode set on New Republic-era Coruscant. Home— X-Wings & History (@XWnHIST) March 16, 2023
Awesome context
#TheMandalorian goes for the deep cuts into the Lucasfilm Archive. The tip of Coruscant’s highest peak is straight out of this 1993 Ralph McQuarrie artwork for The Illustrated Star Wars Universe (1995) by Kevin J. Anderson. pic.twitter.com/bzInWLfFgk— DanN 🎥🎬 (@DesigningFilm) March 15, 2023