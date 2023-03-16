The Mandalorian Fans Can't Get Enough of This Star Wars Easter Egg

The Mandalorian's latest Easter egg has all the fans excited for what else could be coming in the Star Wars TV series. This week's adventure took a departure from Din Djarin and focused on Dr. Pershing instead. As we follow the rogue scientist, one big location from the Prequel Trilogy takes a big role in the story. Coruscant was last seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, but it makes a surprising appearance here. If that weren't cool enough, a ton of fans online are pointing out this version of the famous Star Wars location is modeled on Ralph McQuarrie's art from The Illustrated Star Wars Universe. It's the kind of continuity nod that viewers have come to expect from The Mandalorian's creative team. Check out the reactions down below.

While this episode focused on (Omid Abtahi)'s nefarious doctor, there's probably going to be more of the titular character next week. Everyone involved with The Mandalorian has been keeping a tight lid on all the surprises for this season. Check out what Lucasfilm said about Season 3 right here.

I can't count how many times I read "The Illustrated Star Wars Universe" as a kid, just to get lost in Ralph McQuarrie's art. So I was VERY happy when today's episode of @themandalorian heavily featured his designs of Coruscant, especially an almost 1:1 version of this. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FtlwNfbZGe — Laserschwert (@Laserschwert_) March 15, 2023

"The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

