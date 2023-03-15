The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 Has a Sneaky Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Easter Egg

We're several episodes into Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and the Disney+ series has been taking a unique approach to the galaxy far, far away. The newly-released third episode of the series was no exception, taking an unexpected detour — and sneaking in a clever reference to Star Wars' sequel trilogy of films in the process. Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 19: The Convert", below! Only look if you want to know! Almost all of the episode depicted an unlikely team-up between Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) and Elia Kane (Katy O'Brian), both of whom have been put into a New Republic rehabilitation program following the fall of the Empire. As the two of them go about their now-ordinary jobs and lives on Corusant, Pershing continues to lament about the fact that he isn't allowed to continue his cloning research, which he believes could have positive effects on the New Republic.

As Pershing and Kane walk through the town square of Corusant and talk about this push-and-pull, a familiar music cue can be heard — "March of the Resistance", a track that John Williams composed for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. While this isn't the first time that the song has been heard on The Mandalorian, as the melody was used twice during Season 2, the version used in "The Convert" actually proves that it is a diagetic song within the Star Wars universe. It also provides a poignant undertone to the arc that Pershing undergoes in the episode.

What is Season 3 of The Mandalorian about?

In Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The new episodes see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. New cast members will include Christopher Lloyd, who is joining the series in a currently-unknown role.

How do you feel about Season 3 of The Mandalorian so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiere on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.