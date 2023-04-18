[Warning: This story contains spoilers for The Mandalorian "Chapter 23: The Spies."] Is the end of The Mandalorian season 3 the end of the Mandalorians? The season's penultimate chapter, "The Spies," saw Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) emerge from the shadows as Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) led Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and their tribes of Mandalorians to the Great Forge on a mission to retake their home world of Mandalore. But in Star Wars fashion, it was a trap: Gideon ambushed the helmeted warriors with his clandestine army of next-generation Dark Troopers armored with beskar alloy, taking Din captive before Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) died making the last stand against a trio of elite red-armored Praetorian guards.

The season ends with Wednesday's episode of The Mandalorian, "Chapter 24," revealing the fate of the Mandalorians forced to retreat as Gideon ordered his interceptors and bombers to wipe out the Mandalorian fleet and complete the Great Purge of Mandalore. Below, find out everything you need to know about how to watch The Mandalorian season 3 finale, "Chapter 24."

When Is The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale?



The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8, "Chapter 24," premieres Wednesday, April 19th, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Disney+.

The Mandalorian Finale Runtime



The Mandalorian finale reportedly clocks in at 39 minutes with credits. That's shorter than the season 1 finale (50 minutes) and the season 2 finale (47 minutes), and the third-shortest episode of season 3.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episodes



Season 3 Episode 1, "Chapter 17: The Apostate" (37 minutes)

Season 3 Episode 2, "Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore" (44 minutes)

Season 3 Episode 3, "Chapter 19: The Convert" (58 minutes)

Season 3 Episode 4, "Chapter 20: The Foundling" (32 minutes)

Season 3 Episode 5, "Chapter 21: The Pirate" (43 minutes)

Season 3 Episode 6, "Chapter 22: Guns for Hire" (46 minutes)

Season 3 Episode 7, "Chapter 23: The Spies" (53 minutes)

Season 3 Episode 8, "Chapter 24" (Season Finale) (39 minutes)

Where Does The Mandalorian Fit in the Star Wars Timeline?



The Mandalorian takes place five years after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, during the New Republic era of the official Star Wars timeline. Other series set within The Mandalorian timeline — The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Disney+ Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew shows — are happening concurrently and will culminate in director Dave Filoni's cinematic event Star Wars movie about "the escalating war between the Imperials and the fledging New Republic."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.