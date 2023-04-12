The Mandalorian: Star Wars' Imperial Shadow Council Explained

The Imperial Shadow Council has finally made the leap to live-action. Years after being introduced in a series of novels set between the events of the Star Wars original and sequel trilogies, the cryptic group has already started making its presence heavily felt in The Mandalorian. In the show's latest episode, the group positions itself as the primary antagonist of Lucasfilm's offerings on Disney+.

The group is what Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) has been working with all along and is made up some familiar faces to those who've read Star Wars novels and comics. So without further ado...

What is the Imperial Shadow Council?

The group was formed by Galactic Empire Fleet Admiral Gallius Rax just one year after Return of the Jedi's Battle of Endor. Though Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader were both killed in the event, Rax was hoping to form the group in an effort to support whatever Imperial remnants were left across the galaxy.

The group then attempted to fight the New Republic at the Battle of Jakku, but was effectively snuffed out when it and its fighters were defeated on the planet. Rax was killed in the battle and the surviving members of the group fled to continue their mission. Fast-forward about five years after the Battle of Endor, and the Shadow Council has reformed and is beginning to surface through The Mandalorian, featuring characters like Gideon, Brendol Hux—the father of Domhnall Gleeson's Armitage Hux—Gilad Pellaeon, and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

During the group's first live-action appearance, things got slightly contentious between Gideon and the group, with the former growing frustrated Thrawn hasn't be able to keep up with his Shadow Council duties.

The Mandalorian is still releasing new episodes for its third season every Wednesday while Star Wars: Ahsoka is expected to debut on Disney+ this August. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.