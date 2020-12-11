The Movie Show Talks Black Widow -- Not in the Way You Think -- In New Clip

Syfy has provided ComicBook.com with a clip from their new, puppet-fueled series The Movie Show, in which the hosts talk Black Widow....Wait, no. Scratch that. They aren't talking about Marvel's much-anticipated film Black Widow but instead bickering about an actual black widow that has gotten loose in the studio. We apologize, but we're sure you understand, that kind of mistake happens all the time when it comes to puppet talk shows. You can see the clip, which introduces new fans to The Movie Show hosts Deb and Wade (as well as Wade's crossbow, which he has for some reason), above.

In point of fact, the episode does eventually get to Marvel's Black Widow. So if that's what you for some reason were expecting to see when you clicked on a link at ComicBook.com, you can watch the episode online here.

In this clip, though, it's restricted mostly to slapstick as the Muppet-style puppets squabble over the spider and eventually Wade finds a way to put a stop to it -- with a crossbow shot to his co-host's face. As you might expect, this doesn't go over especially well.

Believe it or not, The Movie Show isn't the first notable puppet-run talk show of 2020. Earlier this year, Disney+ unleased Earth to Ned, a latenight comedy send-up from executive producer Brian Henson and the Jim Henson Creature Shop. The network also previously rolled out Muppets Now, an improvisational comedy half-hour featuring the most famous puppets in the world.

Here's the official synopsis for The Movie Show:

The Movie Show is Syfy's new comedy series set inside a public access movie review show that tapes deep in the heart of Modesto, California. The Movie Show is hosted by polar opposites, Deb and Wade, who have nothing in common other than their shared love of movies and the fact that they're both puppets. Each week they dish out their hot takes on current blockbuster movies as well as classic, fan-favorite films. The show will feature exclusive deleted scenes and a star-studded line up of interview guests like the shark from Jaws and Stephen King's laptop. Deb and Wade will also catch-up with everyone's favorite movie stars of yesteryear like the T-Rex from Jurassic Park, Splinter from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and so much more. Don't miss it.

The Movie Show airs on Thursday nights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy. You can see new episodes the next day on Syfy's website