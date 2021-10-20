The Movies That Made Us Creator Reveals Which Marvel Film Would Be First Choice for a Superhero Movie Episode

Last week, The Movies That Made Us. The documentary series has covered a variety of films ranging from Home Alone to Robocop. But given their modern popularity, superhero fans might wonder if the series will eventually cover a superhero movie. Christopher Reeve’s first Superman movie and Tim Burton’s Batman seem like they would be viable subjects as they debuted during the era The Movie That Made Us typically covers. Surprisingly, series creator Brian Volk-Weiss has another much more recent superhero movie in mind if the series ever decides to feature a film from the superhero genre.

“If we did it, it would be Iron Man,” Volk-Weiss tells ComicBook.com during an over-the-phone interview. “I don’t even know if it actually qualifies, but if it qualifies, it barely qualifies as being ‘vintage.’ I think that movie came out in 2008. It would be Iron Man. It would be Iron Man because it’s the oldest. It would be Iron Man because Iron Man is the most important because if Iron Man had failed, nothing else would have happened. And also, I like that story of not just seeing a movie come together, but a universe come together.”

These days, Marvel Studios tends to document things in-house through projects like . Even if Disney did give The Movies That Made Us the access it needs to put together an episode about Iron Man, it’s unclear if it would line up with the show’s priorities. Volk-Weiss is helming an upcoming Star Trek documentary, . We asked if there was ever any discussion about covering a Star Trek movie, perhaps Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, on The Movies That Made Us.

“Was their discussion? Yes, absolutely,” Volk-Weiss says. “But Netflix, I know I’m stating the obvious, but they’re the ones writing the check. I’ve never worked with a company better than Netflix. I mean, they changed my life personally. They changed the course of my company’s trajectory. They are the greatest company. But they have a lot of data, and if I came to them and said, ‘Hey, we should do Star Trek II,’ don’t get me wrong, those movies do very well, but there’s a reason why we do Home Alone. There’s a reason why we do the movies that we do, though they, thank God, let me sneak RoboCop into this year.

“But usually, we want four-quadrant movies. And what that means is, for anyone who doesn’t know, it’s young people, old people, men, women, everybody. And that’s what we try to do. And also multi-generational. My generation grew up with Home Alone, and the two generations afterward — including my children — they like Home Alone as much as I do, if not more. So that’s what we try to do.”

We should note that Netflix hasn’t officially renewed The Movies That Made Us for another season, nor its sister series, The Toys That Made Us, at least not yet. That doesn’t mean Volk-Weiss and his team at The Nacelle Company aren’t still hard at work.

“We’re working on it at the moment,” he says. “This is always one of those areas where I’ve got to be a little cagey, but there’s stuff in the works. I will leave it weirdly vague like that, but there are things happening… Good things are in motion.”

All three seasons of The Movies That Made Us are streaming now on Netflix.