The Nanny's Fran Drescher Teases Reboot Plans

Fran Drescher has a promising update on a reboot of the classic 1990s sitcom The Nanny. While no official plans to revive the series are in place just yet, Drescher told ET on the red carpet at the recent 2023 SAG Awards that a "big meeting" was coming up and that she wants to "do something special" because this year marks the series' 30th anniversary.

"We have a big meeting with our partners at Sony" Drescher said, Sony Pictures Television being the distributor of the series during its original run. "This is the 30th anniversary year that the series started, and I want to do something special. It's mind blowing because it's more popular today than it's ever been, on HBO Max."

Created by Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson, The Nanny originally aired on CBS from November 3, 1993, to June 23, 1999, and starred Drescher as Fran Fine, a down-on-her-luck diva fashionista from Queens who ends up hired by a rich Broadway producer as the family's nanny. Chaos ensues, but the family ends up loving Fran and so does the producer, Mr. Sheffield as Fran turns out to be exactly what he and his family needed.

The series ended up being very successful during its original run and has sense become something of a 1990s classic, in part because of its distinctive and iconic fashion, which remains a topic of conversation to this day.

"I feel like the show was iconic and classic TV a lot because of the fashion," Drescher said in praise of costume designer Brenda Cooper who won an Emmy award for her work on the series.

Drescher's latest update isn't the first time that there have been talks about reviving or rebooting The Nanny. Drescher has previously said that she and Jacobsen have talked about a reboot project and there have been other Nanny projects in the works as well, including a Broadway musical adaptation. In 2020, it was announced that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom and Alex Schlessinger would be writing the songs for the musical adaptation. Schlessinger unfortunately passed away in 2020 due to complications of COVID. Last year, Drescher said that progress on the musical with Bloom was going forward at a really good pace.

"The Nanny the musical is moving forward at a really good pace," she told People at the time. "Rachel Bloom is doing the lyrics. Peter and I are doing the book. We're having our first official read at the end of July. I can't imagine it opening before at least two years, but it's very exciting."

