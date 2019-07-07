Joss Whedon’s HBO Series The Nevers Begins Filming

Joss Whedon’s return to television has begun filming. The creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Firefly, and Dollhouse left television and spent several years helping to guide the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including directing 2012’s The Avengers and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and co-creating the TV series Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Now he’s teaming with HBO for the new sci-fi series The Nevers.

On July 4th, Whedon celebrated Independence Day by getting the cameras rolling on the show. He tweeted, “There’s a lot of self-important, childish BULLSHIT in this industry. But today we started principal photography on “THE NEVERS”, despite all of mine.”

According to HBO, “The Nevers is an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.”

“I honestly couldn’t be more excited,” Whedon said in a statement when the series was announced. “The Nevers is maybe the most ambitious narrative I’ve created, and I can’t imagine a better home for it than HBO. Not only are they the masters of cinematic long-form, but their instant understanding of my odd, intimate epic was as emotional as it was incisive. It’s been too long since I created an entirely new fictional world, and the HBO team offer not just scope and experience, not just ‘prestige,’ but a passionate collaboration. I could go on, but — I’m impatiently grateful to say — I have work to do.”

The Nevers stars Laura Donnelly (Outlander, Tolkien). Details about her character are still under wraps.

Whedon will serve as an executive producer, showrunner, writer, and director on the series. Bernie Caulfield, Jane Espenson, and Doug Petrie will also executive produce. Espenson and Petrie, both alums of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer writers room, will also write for The Nevers.

“We have long been fans of the incredibly talented and prolific Joss Whedon and we can’t think of a better project than The Nevers with which to welcome him to the HBO family,” HBO President of programming Casey Bloys said when The Nevers was announced. “We look forward to meeting the strange, multifaceted characters of The Nevers, to learn their stories, see them in action and share them with our viewers. We’re honored that Joss chose HBO as the place to build his ambitious new world and we are excited to get started.”

