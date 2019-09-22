The Night King Actor Wishes His Game of Thrones Castmates Good Luck Ahead of the Emmys

Tonight is a big day for the wide world of television as the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are set to air on FOX. One of the many shows nominated is Game of Thrones, which has a record-breaking 32 nominations. Ten of those nominations are in acting categories, which include recognition for Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Maisie Williams. In addition to their nominations, the group will also be presenting at the awards. The actors have been getting a lot of love from friends and fans, including Vladimír Furdík, who served as the Stunt Supervisor on the series as well as portraying the Night King in seasons six, seven, and eight.

“#Emmys are coming. Wishing best of luck to #GameOfThrones family,” Furdík wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the post, adding their own well-wishes:

“Good luck! Especially to Alfie Allen,” @razamazaz wrote.

“Says the true King in the North! Good luck #GameOfThrones,” @mfredericks1x added.

“Good Luck tonight to you & your #GameOfThrones family! You certainly were a big part of the magic!!,” @WritinginMC replied.

In addition to all of the acting categories, Game of Thrones is also up for Best Drama. Overall, the series has received 161 Primetime Emmy Award nominations throughout the years, including eight consecutive Outstanding Drama Series nominations, with 47 total wins. In addition to the Emmys, the series recently scored four Saturn Awards.

After the Emmys are done, there’s still more Game of Thrones content to look forward to. Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the series, is teaming up with the site, Tiltify, in order to raise money SameYou, a charity that helps increase neuro-rehabilitation access after brain injury or stroke. You can read more about the event here.

Would you like to see Game of Thrones take home any prizes tonight? Tell us in the comments!

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, September 22 at 8 pm EST.