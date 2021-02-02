Brian Baumgartner Launching New The Office Podcast With iHeartMedia

✖

The Office star Brian Baumgartner (aka Dunder Mifflin accountant Kevin Malone) is starting a new podcast based on The Office, which will be stream on iHeartMedia. Titled "The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner", the show will offer an insider's look at the making of the landmark workplace sitcom, from the unique perspective of the people who made the show. "The Office Deep Dive..." has already lined up major guests like series stars Steve Carell (Michael Scott) John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Halpert), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), and series creator Greg Daniels.

2020 turned out to be a major resurgence year for The Office. The series was already pulling strong numbers on streaming, and making headlines for its controversial move from Netflix to Peacock in 2021. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic put the world into lockdown, and severely limited content viewing options, The Office once again offered fans a binge-worthy comedic escape. In many ways, the show's examination (and appreciation) of the mundanity of American corporate work life is even more precious now that millions of Americans are coming up on a full year of working from the home instead of the office. Perfect time for this The Office podcast to help us reflect.

Here are the full details for "The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner":

iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, today announced a partnership with Propagate Content and Brian Baumgartner, the renowned actor behind The Office’s Kevin Malone, to co-produce a new podcast, “The Office DeepDive with Brian Baumgartner.” Episode one will debut February 9 and will be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard. Each week, Baumgartner will be joined by his former coworkers and pals for more in-depth conversations. They’ll laugh, cry and crack jokes while reminiscing on their time with The Office. Listeners will hear never-before-told stories from iconic cast members – such as Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and writer, director & creator Greg Daniels. “I am BEYOND excited to be partnering with iHeartMedia to bring these full length interviews with my favorite people on the planet to audiences around the globe,” said Baumgartner. “I had a blast reconnecting with many of my old friends and now audiences will have a front row seat to all of our intimate conversations regarding our time on The Office.” “We’re thrilled to introduce ‘The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner’ to listeners,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “The Office was a true phenomenon in TV comedy, and this podcast gives listeners the chance to revisit this legendary show with a fresh perspective. They’ll come for the nostalgia, and stick around for the hilarious new context and rapport.” “The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner” will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network, which is home to more than 750 original podcasts with over 243 million downloads each month. iHeartRadio Original Podcasts span every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, comedy and true crime—and everything in between—making iHeartRadio thelargest publisher of podcast content in the world. Listeners can visit iheart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen to the podcast on their favorite devices. “The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner” is co-produced by Propagate Content and iHeartRadio. Brian Baumgartner is Executive Producer. Ben Silverman and Linh Le are Executive Producers for Propagate. Episodes are produced by Tessa Kramer, Emily Carr and Diego Tapia withtheme music by Creed Bratton.

The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner launches on February 9th.