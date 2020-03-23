The Office Actor Explains Why a Reboot Likely Won’t Happen (Exclusive)

The Office will likely go down as one of the most popular shows to appear on Netflix. Even years after the series finished its run on NBC, the sitcom has found a new breath as the streaming world’s most binge-able shows. That’s why it’s generally understood when fans of the show appear anxious to get some kind of new content from the world of Dunder-Mifflin, whether it be in the form of a follow-up or reboot. According to The Office fan-favorite Creed Bratton, it’d be a lot harder cobbling together a reboot than most fans would think.

We spoke with the former The Grass Roots musician earlier this month about all things Office and that’s when he revealed that while he’d love to assume the fictitious version of himself that he plays in the series, the other stars of the show are too busy with other career commitments to get a proper reboot or sequel established.

“Obviously as an actor, I love playing with those people, and we were a family. We loved each other,” Bratton tells us. “Of course, I would love to do it. I don’t see it happening. I just went up a while back and shot this thing called Upload for Greg Daniels up in Vancouver, this sci-fi thing he’s doing, and we were talking about it over dinner, and he said they keep approaching him. He’s not into it, and if Greg’s not into it, I don’t think anyone else would want to be into it.”

There’s still a little glimpse of hope however as Bratton says John Krasinski — even despite his hectic schedule as an upcoming filmmaker and action movie star — is on board for a self-contained story in the vein of a classic The Office Christmas special.

“I think Krasinski had the best idea,” Bratton adds. “He said we should just shoot a Christmas special if we’re going to do it. We get everybody together and shoot the Christmas special for fun. We’d love to do that.”

He concludes, “I don’t see with everybody scheduled the way they are that we could all get together and shoot continuum. I don’t think it would work. First, we wouldn’t have Steve [Carell]. We wouldn’t have John [Krasinski]. We wouldn’t have Ed [Helms]. We wouldn’t have Rainn [Wilson]. We’d be missing so many people, integral parts.”

All nine seasons of The Office are currently streaming on Netflix.