The Official Looney Tunes Twitter Account Is Worth Following
Looney Tunes has been in the headlines more lately thanks to its success on HBO Max. The beloved animated series is one of the most popular shows on the new streaming service, even beating out Game of Thrones in views. Not only has it been fun to watch old favorites like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck again, but it's also been a true delight following their social media account on Twitter. Considering Twitter doesn't see a lot of traffic from children, the account took a risk and quote-tweeted a post with f*ck in it, and it garnered a lot of attention. That sent us looking through their other tweets, and honestly, it's an account worth following.
“BUCKLE UP MOTHERF*CKERS IT IS LOONEY TUNES IN HERE TONIGHT,” @SheaSerrano wrote. “my boss will probably tell me to delete this in the morning but yes what he said lol,” @WBLooneyTunes replied. They also added the following after the tweet blew up: “this is where I tell u I don’t have a SoundCloud link to promote but follow me on IG, watch looney tunes tonight, wear a mask, register to vote, be nice to each other anddd, yeah i think that’s all folks.” You can check out the posts below:
this is where I tell u I don’t have a SoundCloud link to promote but follow me on IG, watch looney tunes tonight, wear a mask, register to vote, be nice to each other anddd, yeah i think that’s all folks— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) September 3, 2020
In honor of this new Twitter discovery, we've compiled some other recent fun tweets from the account. You can check them out below...
Fun Content
I did some research and found the favorite looney tunes character of each state and wow there is a lot to process here pic.twitter.com/9Z4pb4DTPU— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) July 4, 2020
Hilarious Follow-Ups
also Taz always gave me big Florida vibes and it makes so much sense now— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) July 4, 2020
Relatable
me seeing the same meme for the 10th time today. pic.twitter.com/a0LzUVozAh— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) August 31, 2020
Burn
we’re letting Daffy interview a new assistant. i hope they brought a rain coat.— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) September 1, 2020
Getting a Little Weird
i showed Bugs a video of how baby carrots are made and i think he short circuited.— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) September 2, 2020
Weirder
Foghorn skipped leg day again LMAO— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) August 31, 2020
Unhinged
trying to manifest this seltzer idea into a reality so i created this ad. would you try it? pic.twitter.com/m1nBRyqbwN— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) August 28, 2020
Respect
just put this on my vision board. swole. pic.twitter.com/x6VhwUMEJd— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) August 30, 2020
Why Does This Feel Real?
granny just showed me how to compress a PDF. humbled. next up, explaining torrents to her lol.— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) August 21, 2020
Love This
i for one, am not okay 🥵 i feel so SEEN! https://t.co/xNAyYwiU3h— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) August 21, 2020
That's All Folks
Things you can do inside:
Watch Looney Tunes— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) August 19, 2020
Tag me in Looney Tunes content
Stare at the wall