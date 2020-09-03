The Official Looney Tunes Twitter Account Is Worth Following

By Jamie Jirak

Looney Tunes has been in the headlines more lately thanks to its success on HBO Max. The beloved animated series is one of the most popular shows on the new streaming service, even beating out Game of Thrones in views. Not only has it been fun to watch old favorites like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck again, but it's also been a true delight following their social media account on Twitter. Considering Twitter doesn't see a lot of traffic from children, the account took a risk and quote-tweeted a post with f*ck in it, and it garnered a lot of attention. That sent us looking through their other tweets, and honestly, it's an account worth following.

“BUCKLE UP MOTHERF*CKERS IT IS LOONEY TUNES IN HERE TONIGHT,” @SheaSerrano wrote. “my boss will probably tell me to delete this in the morning but yes what he said lol,” @WBLooneyTunes replied. They also added the following after the tweet blew up: “this is where I tell u I don’t have a SoundCloud link to promote but follow me on IG, watch looney tunes tonight, wear a mask, register to vote, be nice to each other anddd, yeah i think that’s all folks.” You can check out the posts below:

In honor of this new Twitter discovery, we've compiled some other recent fun tweets from the account. You can check them out below...

Fun Content

prevnext

Hilarious Follow-Ups

prevnext

Relatable

prevnext

Burn

prevnext

Getting a Little Weird

prevnext

Weirder

prevnext

Unhinged

prevnext

Respect

prevnext

Why Does This Feel Real?

prevnext

Love This

prevnext

That's All Folks

prev
Start the Conversation

of