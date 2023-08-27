Fan-Favorite Vampire Series Leaving Netflix

It's been five years since fans of The CW's The Originals said goodbye to the Mikaelson siblings Klaus, Elijah, and Rebekah when the series ended its five-season run on the network, but now fans need to brace themselves to say goodbye once again — this time to the series as streaming on Netflix. All five seasons of The Vampire Diaries spinoff series are set to leave Netflix on September 6th.

The Originals departing Netflix leaves just one remaining series in The Vampire Diaries Universe on the streaming platform, the four-season long spinoff Legacies, which followed Klaus Mikaelson's daughter, Hope. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries left Netflix last September, though that series later returned to select regions, including Australia and India. The Vampire Diaries is currently streaming in full on Max, so it's possible that we'll see The Originals pop up on that platform sooner rather than later as well.

What is The Originals About?

A spin off of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals follows The Mikaelson siblings, the family of "original" vampires who return to New Orleans to take back the city that they helped build, becoming embroiled in the supernatural politics of the city. The series ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2018 and starred Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Claire Holt, Phoebe Tonkin, and Charles Michael Davis. The Originals itself got a spinoff, Legacies, which debuted in 2018 and ran for four seasons before concluding in 2022. In 2022, series creator Julie Plec said that there were general plans to continue The Vampire Diaries Universe beyond The Originals and Legacies, though details about plans or ideas were few at the time — and a lot has changed with The CW and television more broadly since then.

The Originals May be Leaving Netflix but Another Fan Favorite Series' Final Season is Coming

While The Originals is leaving Netflix in September, fans of The CW series do at least have one thing to look forward to. The seventh and final season of Riverdale is set to debut on the streaming platform on August 31st. When it arrives, the full series will be available to stream on Netflix, so fans can go back and rewatch all the wild turns — or experience the series in full for the first time.

Here's how The CW describes the final season of Riverdale: The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before-the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950's.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life-lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life-including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star. It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook)-Riverdale's Guardian Angel-that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so...is that such a bad thing?

Are you sad The Originals is leaving Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.