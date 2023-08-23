Rocky, Kick-Ass, More Titles Leaving Netflix in September

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the complete list of every movie and TV show set to arrive on its streaming roster in the month of September. That newsletter is always exciting for Netflix subscribers, as we find out what new additions are on the way, but it also brings a little bit of bad news as well. These newsletters also include the list of titles set to exit Netflix in that month, and September’s was no exception.
There aren’t a ton of movies and shows leaving Netflix next month, but there are some very big names among those set to depart. Early in the month, on September 6th, the streamer is losing all five seasons of The Originals. Then, at the end of the month, several popular films will be exiting. There are five Rocky movies departing Netflix on September 30th, along with Kick-Ass, Titanic, and A League of Their Own.
Everything Leaving Netflix in September
Here’s the full rundown of every title exiting Netflix next month:
Leaving 9/2/23
The Debt Collector
Leaving 9/4/23
Vampire Academy
Leaving 9/6/23
The Originals: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 9/12/23
Colette
Leaving 9/14/23
Intervention: Season 21
Leaving 9/29/23
Annihilation
Leaving 9/30/23
60 Days In: Season 3
A League of Their Own
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
Clear and Present Danger
Doom
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Kick-Ass
Lawless
Nanny McPhee
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Snow White & the Huntsman
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Titanic
Warm Bodies
Coming Soon to Netflix
While Netflix has a substantial list of movies and shows departing its lineup in September, it also has quite a few titles preparing to be added to the service. As always, the biggest day for new additions is at the start of the month, and September 1st will see the arrival of Jaws, Superbad, and the sixth season of S.W.A.T.
Here’s the full list of titles being added to Netflix on September 1st:
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T.: Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
A Day and a Half (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Disenchantment: Part 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Friday Night Plan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Happy Ending (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES