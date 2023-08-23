Rocky, Kick-Ass, More Titles Leaving Netflix in September

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the complete list of every movie and TV show set to arrive on its streaming roster in the month of September. That newsletter is always exciting for Netflix subscribers, as we find out what new additions are on the way, but it also brings a little bit of bad news as well. These newsletters also include the list of titles set to exit Netflix in that month, and September’s was no exception.

There aren’t a ton of movies and shows leaving Netflix next month, but there are some very big names among those set to depart. Early in the month, on September 6th, the streamer is losing all five seasons of The Originals. Then, at the end of the month, several popular films will be exiting. There are five Rocky movies departing Netflix on September 30th, along with Kick-Ass, Titanic, and A League of Their Own.

Everything Leaving Netflix in September

Here’s the full rundown of every title exiting Netflix next month:

Leaving 9/2/23

The Debt Collector

Leaving 9/4/23

Vampire Academy

Leaving 9/6/23

The Originals: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/12/23

Colette

Leaving 9/14/23

Intervention: Season 21

Leaving 9/29/23

Annihilation

Leaving 9/30/23

60 Days In: Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies

Coming Soon to Netflix

While Netflix has a substantial list of movies and shows departing its lineup in September, it also has quite a few titles preparing to be added to the service. As always, the biggest day for new additions is at the start of the month, and September 1st will see the arrival of Jaws, Superbad, and the sixth season of S.W.A.T.

Here’s the full list of titles being added to Netflix on September 1st:

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

A Day and a Half (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Disenchantment: Part 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Friday Night Plan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Happy Ending (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES