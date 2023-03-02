Pedro Pascal Reacts To Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Throwback, Reflects on Playing a Vampire

Pedro Pascal is currently thriving on television in a big way. Not only did he recently make his debut playing Joel Miller in HBO's hit series, The Last Of Us, but this week saw his long-awaited return as Din Djarin in Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Before Pascal was starring as everyone's favorite rugged surrogate fathers, he was making his way in Hollywood by appearing in various episodes of famous shows like Law & Order and NYPD Blue. In fact, one of Pascal's very first gigs was appearing in the season four premiere of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 1999. Pascal played a fellow college student of Buffy's (Sarah Michelle Gellar) who quickly gets turned into a vampire. This week, Gellar shared a throwback photo of Pascal's episode, much to the actor's delight.

"When #Mother met #Father," Gellar captioned the post. Of course, the Internet loves to refer to Pascal as "daddy" and Gellar's recent return to TV in Wolf Pack has led her to learn that the Internet enjoys calling her "mother." Pascal recently spoke with ET, and they showed him Gellar's post. "Oh my gosh," Pascal said.

"Absolutely everything," Pascal revealed when asked what he remembers about his time on Buffy. "I remember she had ice cream in her trailer, and she gave me some. She went back to her trailer, she got me some ice cream and she shared -- 'cause it was a night shoot, it was in the middle of the night, and we were on the UCLA campus. They hadn't built their college sets yet." He added, "I was doing a play in Long Beach, and I had to miss opening night because we had to shoot this very, very short moment. I remember everything. I could go on, and on and on. I could give you step by step, every detail."

Pascal continued, "I had to have lunch in the vamp mask, and vamp face, ... And she was incredibly kind. She taught me how to use a sandbag to hit my mark. She was the best." You can view Gellar's post below:

What Creepy Fan Request Does Pedro Pascal Dislike?

Pascal seems to enjoy his "daddy" status, but he does have his limits when it comes to certain fan requests. Recently, he appeared on The Graham Norton Show (via Metro) and revealed he thinks it is a bit strange when Star Wars fans ask him to use his Mando voice on their children.

"People come up to me and ask me to do the voice for their kids. But I think it sounds inappropriate because it is a breathy, low-register bedroom voice. It is so creepy and doesn't work in real life," Pascal explained. He added of his Star Wars fame, "I am enjoying it, but I am trying to figure it all out." During the interview, he also joked about working with Grogu. "He is remarkably lifelike and a real screen partner but does steal every scene."

You can watch Pascal's episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, "The Freshman," on Hulu.