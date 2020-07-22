The Orville's Adrianne Palicki Files for Divorce From Co-Star Scott Grimes

✖

The Orville stars Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes have reportedly filed for divorce -- again. A new report from TMZ indicates that Palicki recently filed divorce documents for a second time, after initially doing so in July of 2019. That first round of divorce talks had begun just months after the couple's wedding in May of 2019, only for Palicki to request a dismissal of the divorce papers in November. The duo has been regulars on The Orville since its inception, with Palicki portraying Commander Kelly Grayson, and Grimes portraying Lieutenant Gordon Malloy.

It is unclear at this point what the reason for this new divorce filing might be, although Palicki cited "irreconcilable differences" the first time around. If the divorce comes to fruition, it would be the first for Palicki, and the third for Grimes. He previously married Dawn Bailey in 1997, and Megan Moore in 2011. She was previously engaged to Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War stuntman Jackson Spidell, but they split before getting married.

The couple's divorce will definitely make some fans look at The Orville's upcoming third season, which is set to jump from FOX to Hulu, in a whole new way. The season, which was filmed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to debut on Hulu sometime later this year.

“The Orville has been a labor of love for me, and there are two companies which have supported that vision in a big way: 20th Century Fox Television, where I’ve had a deal since the start of my career, and FOX Broadcasting Company, now FOX Entertainment, which has been my broadcast home for over 20 years." creator and star Seth MacFarlane said in an official statement when the series first jumped to Hulu. "My friends at the network understood what I was trying to do with this series, and they’ve done a spectacular job of marketing, launching and programming it for these past two seasons. But as the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network."

"So we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show," MacFarlane continued. "It’s exactly this kind of willingness to accommodate a show’s creative needs that’s made me want to stick around for so long. I am hugely indebted to Charlie Collier and FOX Entertainment for their generosity and look forward to developing future projects there. And to my new friends at Hulu, I look forward to our new partnership exploring the galaxy together."

