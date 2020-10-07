The Outpost Renewed For 13 More Episodes By The CW

✖

Ahead of the show's third season premiere, The CW has reportedly renewed their summer series The Outpost not for a fourth season but for thirteen additional episodes in its third season. Like so many other shows around the world, production on The Outpost was forced to stop in March of this year but was given the okay to resume shooting in June of this year. Unlike many other CW shows, the series has set up shop in Serbia rather than Vancouver. In addition to more episodes for the show, series regular regular Anand Desai-Barochia has been promoted to an associate producer as well according to Deadline.

Joining Desai-Barochia in the series are co-stars Andrew Howard, Imogen Waterhouse. Jake Stormoen, Jessica Green, and Robyn Malcolm. The series was created by Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller and is executive produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner. The Outpost is also executive produced by Electric Entertainment's team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson in association with Balkanic Media. The show was created by Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller. The lengthy description of the third season reads as follows:

"In season three of The Outpost, Talon ( reen) finds herself betrayed by her own kind, after summoning Zed and his Blackblood comrades to save the Outpost. She struggles to reconcile her human friends and her Blackblood heritage. With the demonic Lu-Qiri providing the muscle to enforce Zed's master plan, the Outpost's human inhabitants are enslaved as miners in search of a mysterious substance to solve a dark riddle. From her bedroom under house arrest, Gwynn (Waterhouse) plots her escape and the overthrow of her new foes. To save her beloved Garret (Stormoen), Talon is forced to summon a Blackblood Priestess named Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) into the world. Yavalla prophesies of a paradise for Blackbloods, and an era of peace for the world, but she soon discovers a power that threatens every living creature. As Gwynn and Tobin become Yavalla's unwilling allies, Talon and her friends must fight, suffer, and sacrifice their way to save each other and vanquish their new enemies. As Talon discovers more about her lost family from Yavalla, she must piece together the truths from the lies, and solve the mystery of her heritage and a forgotten power, before the world becomes enslaved to a new power that could consume every living being."

The Outpost is set to return on The CW tomorrow, Thursday, October 8.